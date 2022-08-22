World No. 2 Alexander Zverev withdraws from US Open 2022; Rafael Nadal to be seeded 2nd in New York

Alexander Zverev has officially withdrawn from the 2022 US Open, further pushing his comeback to professional tennis. He is now officially out of the race for the World No. 1 spot at the New York Major and Zverev's withdrawal means Rafael Nadal will be second seed in New York, behind World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev, the current World No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has been out since undergoing ankle surgery soon after his freak injury earlier at the 2022 French Open

The German has returned to training and has been posting regular updates of his practice on the tennis court of late. The 2020 US Open finalist returned to tennis training after a few weeks in rehab, where he focused on strength and conditioning as his right ankle healed. He has been training with heavy strapping on his right foot.

The 25=year-old has still not set a timeline for his comeback, and with the US Open just a week away, he has withdrawn from the 2022 edition.

US Open Tennis @usopen Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open.



Get well soon, Alex! Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open.Get well soon, Alex! https://t.co/Yj12xO0mNl

The German player underwent surgery just days after he twisted his ankle and fell to the ground in immense pain during the French Open semifinals against Nadal. The Spaniard led 7-6(8), 6-6 when Zverev got injured while trying to hit a forehand on the stretch. He was taken off the court and after an initial assessment, returned on crutches to retire from the match.

The reigning ATP Finals champion later revealed that all three of the lateral ligaments in his right ankle were torn as a result of the accident and he would need to undergo surgery.

Alexander Zverev reveals battle with diabetes

Davis Cup Hamburg - Press Conference

Alexander Zverev revealed that he has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes since he was four years old and recently announced the launch of the 'Alexander Zverev Foundation' to help others affected by diabetes. The German player stated that he was increasingly worried by the issue growing up, but is now confident that he can help others through his own example of being a pro tennis player despite being diagnosed with the disease.

"As a little boy I didn't think about it much, later more and more," Alexander Zverev said on the same. "I want to show that you can make it far with this disease. Now, many years later and also with the success behind me, I feel comfortable and confident enough to go public with this initiative. I want to support children who can still avoid getting diabetes with an active life and the right prevention," he added.

Zverev's 2022 season began with a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open, where he lost to Denis Shapovalov. He then won his first title of the year at the Open Sud de France. The 25-year-old lost in the opening round of the Indian Wells Open and made the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Zverev had a strong claycourt season, reaching the Madrid Open final, the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan