"Would be fun to play like Roger Federer, coming to the net more than two times per match" - Ruud, Berrettini, and more pick the Swiss as the player they want to be for a week

In a recent video posted by the ATP on their social media, they asked current players which player, current or past, they would pick for a week to play as, and unsurprisingly, many chose Roger Federer.

World No. 11 Taylor Fritz revealed that he would like to live the lifestyle of the Swiss.

"It would be Fed just to see, like what it's like to him you know," said Fritz.

Hubert Hurkacz echoed the sentiments of many fans around the world in mentioning that he admires Federer's game and called it 'really nice' to watch.

"It would be pretty cool to be Roger. The way he played it's so nice and really really nice to watch," Pole said.

World No. 3 Casper Ruud also chose the Swiss maestro as he wanted to play a different game to his and also cheekily poked fun at his own limited ventures to the net.

"Would be fun to play like Roger. To feel what it is like to be inside his body as he plays pretty different from the way I play. Coming to the net more than two times per match," said Ruud.

Meanwhile, former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berretini revealed that he would like to feel how Federer felt in his peak years and chose the Swiss as well.

"It would be nice to feel like how Roger feels at his peak. Everything is coming so easily. That feeling of like I cannot lose," he revealed.

"Probably the greatest most naturally gifted tennis play we'll ever see" - Nick Kyrgios on Roger Federer

Roger Federer of Team Europe backstage ahead of Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

In a recent interview ahead of the Japan Open, World No. 20 Nick Kyrgios called Roger Federer the most 'naturally gifted tennis player' while paying tribute to the Swiss.

"That is very special. Probably the most naturally gifted tennis player we'll ever see. Whether or not Rafa or Novak have him on stats, you know the purity of the sport, Roger, we'll just never see that again," said Kyrgios.

He also wished the best for Federer post-retirement and wished him more time to spend with his family.

"So hopefully he's enjoying his retirement. He's earned it. He's got four kids and a beautiful family. So hopefully he's got that racquet down and enjoy the rest of his life," he added.

