"Would be hard to hire someone who had a reputation as kinda lazy" - Andy Roddick questions players-turned-coaches, Chris Evert counters his stance

Andy Roddick's comments regarding the trend of former players, who he says did not work hard enough during their playing days, transitioning to coaching have sparked a debate with Chris Evert.

There is no dearth of success stories when it comes to top former players turning into coaches, such as Boris Becker coaching Novak Djokovic to seven Grand Slam titles, Ivan Lendl aiding Andy Murray's three Major victories, and Rafael Nadal's eight Grand Slam wins under Carlos Moya's tutelage. However, Roddick has raised a point about "lazy" former players making the same transition.

On Sunday, June 18, the 2003 US Open winner took to social media and questioned the prevalence of former players transitioning to coaching.

"I’m always amazed at the frequency of seeing people who didn’t work that hard in their playing days becoming coaches. Seems like effort is the one thing that would be a prerequisite for coaching ……. Would be hard to hire someone who had a reputation as kinda lazy," Andy Roddick tweeted.

His stance found a detractor in Evert who suggested that perhaps the formerly "lazy" players recognized the importance of hard work after retirement. She also raised the point of top players not always making the best coaches.

"Maybe they realized after they retired and took a closer look at their careers how important it was? It’s like… top players don’t always make the best coaches? Just a thought!" Evert replied.

In response, Roddick emphasized that his stance was less about the former players' skills and more about their work ethic.

"Definitely agree re top players not being a lock as a good coach. Less about ability in this conversation I guess. I would have just had a hard time listening fully to to someone who didn’t leave it out there. Probably my issue but would’ve been hard for me," Andy Roddick commented.

"This has somehow morphed into a conversation about great players being good coaches versus former lazy/underachieving pros wanting to/being trusted to coach," he responded further.

"Had the chance to work with Serena Williams and got my sh*t together" - American's former hitting partner Sascha Bajin responds to Andy Roddick

Serena Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin chimed in to share his own experience which saw him regain focus and start working hard after his father's passing when he got an opportunity to work with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Your too kind Andy but yeah. My father was really strict and after his death I kinda went “kuku” but then had the chance to work with Serena and got my sh*t together as I realized that’s a massive opportunity and learned from the best about what it means to really put in work!" Bajin tweeted.

Andy Roddick thanked Bajin for sharing his experience which allowed the 40-year-old to think harder about his own stance.

"Impressive. Love these kind of conversations. Always something to learn. Appreciate you making me think a little harder," Roddick tweeted.

Over the course of his career, Andy Roddick was coached by various former players in Tarik Benhabiles, Brad Gilbert, Dean Goldfine, Jimmy Connors, and Larry Stefanki. He won his 2003 US Open title under Gilbert's tutelage.

