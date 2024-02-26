"Would I make a good Batman?" - Andy Murray hilariously nails 'What's in the Box' challenge ahead of his Dubai Tennis Championships 1R clash

Andy Murray completed the "What's in the Box" challenge ahead of his first-round match at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Murray will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in his opening clash on Monday. Before the match, the former World No. 1 took up the "What's in the Box" challenge in a promotional video for the tournament. It's a game where the participants have to identify objects inside a box by just touching them; they can't look.

During the challenge, Andy Murray successfully identified a toy camel and said he could do so, as he had the opportunity to ride a real camel on a recent holiday.

"Hi, I’m Andy Murray and we’re playing What’s In The Box. It feels like... I mean it’s a kids toy and I’m gonna say that it’s, camel? [Interviewer: Yes!] I actually did a camel ride on holiday, so that's probably why I got that," Murray said.

Murray came close to identifying a coaster but instead mistook it for a beer mat.

"Is that like a beer mat? [Interviewer: Close enough. It’s a coaster]" Murray said.

Next, a Batman mask was placed inside the box. The three-time Grand Slam winner could figure out that there's a mask but couldn't pinpoint the exact type. With a hint from the interviewer to think of superheroes, Andy Murray correctly identified it as a Batman mask.

"Have I got it the right way up? It is a mask of some sort. I have no idea what it is," Andy Murray said.

"[Interviewer: Think of superheroes] Batman?... Murray continued [Interviewer: Yes! Excellent job]"

When prompted by the interviewer to do the iconic Batman voice, Murray promptly declined the request.

"[Interviewer: Pretty good. Do the voice!]" "What’s the voice?" Murray asked. [Interviewer: Hi, it’s Batman] "No," Murray quickly answered.

Andy Murray to face Denis Shapovalov in the first round at Dubai Tennis Championships 2024

Andy Murry and Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Andy Murray will face Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. Murray kicked off his 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International, followed by appearances at the Australian Open, Open Sud de France, and Open 13 in Marseille. He was defeated in the opening rounds of all of these tournaments.

However, at the Qatar Open, the former World No. 1 advanced to the second round after defeating Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6(5) in the first round. Despite putting up a fight, Murray's campaign came to an end in the second round where eventual runner-up Jakub Mensik defeated him 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 7-6(4).

On the other hand, Shapovalov experienced similar first-round defeats at the ASB Classic, Australian Open, and Open 13 Provence. He managed to progress to the second round at the Open Sud de France. The Canadian qualified to secure a spot in the main event of the ABN AMRO Open but was once again eliminated in the first round, this time by Gael Monfils.

Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov have faced each other twice on the ATP Tour. Their head-to-head record stands at 1-1, with their last encounter taking place at the 2022 Madrid Open, where Murray emerged victorious, as he won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.