"Would love to meet her" - PV Sindhu pays tribute to Serena Williams on International Women’s Day

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lauded Serena Williams for inspiring several female athletes over the years. On International Women’s Day, celebrated on Friday, March 8, Sindhu heaped praise on the younger of the Williams sisters for setting the benchmark for sportspersons around the world with her love and passion.

Back in September 2017, Serena became a mother for the first time to daughter and named her Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Thereafter, she made a comeback and finished as the runners-up in Wimbledon 2018, losing to Angelique Kerber, who also embraced parenthood in 2023.

In 2023, Serena became a mother for the second time and named her baby Adira River Ohanian. In September 2022, Serena played her last professional match against Ajila Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Serena lost the match in three sets but conjured accolades from the capacity crowd present at the venue. Sindhu, one of India’s greatest athletes, called her an inspiration.

“Serena Williams has to be up there for female inspiration. For being a mum, an athlete, and all she has achieved in sports. I would love to meet her,” Sindhu told.

Expand Tweet

PV Sindhu is in good form

As far as Sindhu is concerned, she is currently gearing up to get herself in shape before the Paris Olympics, scheduled to start in the last week of July.

Back in 2016, Sindhu won the silver medal in Rio after which she returned with bronze in Tokyo. She also became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Currently ranked No.11 in the world, expectations will be high when she dons the national colors in the Paris Olympics.

Sindhu recently was a part of the Indian team that won the Badminton Asia Championships. In the final, she defeated Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12 as India went on to beat Thailand 3-2.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas