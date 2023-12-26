"Would be nice to have my tennis shoes for Xmas" - Cameron Norrie calls on Qantas to find his missing bag ahead of United Cup campaign

Cameron Norrie recently reached out to Australian airline Qantas to locate his missing bag. The Brit flew with the airline and discovered that his luggage, which had his tennis shoes inside, had gone missing.

The British tennis player is gearing up for the United Cup, scheduled from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Norrie will represent Britain, the eighth-seeded country in the tournament, alongside teammates Katie Boulter, Dan Evans, and Francesca Jones.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday (December 25) and demanded that the airline find his bag, saying he would like to have his tennis shoes for the Yuletide.

“Would be nice to have my tennis shoes for Xmas @Qantas please find my bag” Norrie said

The 2024 United Cup is the second edition of the tournament. The United States won the inaugural edition after defeating Italy in the final. Their team consisted of Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, and Frances Tiafoe.

Cameron Norrie's 2023 season

Davis Cup Final - Serbia v Great Britain Quarter-Final

The British star ended the season as World No. 18. He clinched an ATP title and had a good run in a couple of tournaments.

His biggest achievement of the season was when he won the Rio Open. En route to the final, he defeated Juan Cerundolo, Thiago Monteiro, Hugo Dellien, and Bernabé Miralles. The final was a rematch between the Argentina Open finalists, but this time, Norrie defeated Alcaraz with scores 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Cameron Norrie began his season at the ASB Classic, where he was defeated in the final by French star Richard Gasquet.

He then competed at the Australian Open, reaching the third round again, as in the 2021 edition, before Jiri Lehecka knocked him out in a five-set thriller.

Cameron Norrie reached his second final of the season at the Argentina Open but lost to 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

At the Indian Wells Masters, he reached the quarter-final of the tournament but was defeated by United States tennis star Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal.

Norrie had an impressive run at the Lyon Open, but the Englishman was knocked out by Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal in straight sets. He reached another quarterfinal during the 2023 season, at the Queen's Club Championships back in June, but was knocked out by Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie had another third-round Grand Slam finish at the US Open. He defeated Alexander Shevchenko and Yu Hsiou Hsu in the first and second rounds before being knocked out by Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the third round.