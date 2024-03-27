"Would Steffi Graf even be part of GOAT conversation without the Seles incident?" - Fans remember Monica Seles' remarkable achievements as a teenager

Tennis fans recently reminisced about Monica Seles' stellar achievements as a teenager, speculating about the possible impact her continued presence in the sport would have had on the likes of Steffi Graf and Serena Williams.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest teen prodigies of all time, Seles won eight of her nine Grand Slam titles by the time she turned 19. Furthermore, she clinched five WTA 1000 titles, triumphed at the year-end championships on three occasions, and maintained a stranglehold on the World No. 1 ranking during her teenage years.

However, Seles' promising career was derailed in 1993, when an obsessed fan of Steffi Graf stabbed her in the back during a tournament in Germany. Subsequently, the then-19-year-old took a break from competitive tennis for two years. While she ultimately made a return to the tour, she only won one Grand Slam title after the incident, triumphing at the 1996 Australian Open.

Tennis fans recently revisited Monica Seles' remarkable achievements as a teenager, with one fan hailing her as the most accomplished teen player in the sport's history.

"Fair to say she was THE most accomplished teenager?" the fan posted.

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Meanwhile, another fan asserted that Seles and Serena Williams, in their prime, would have formed the greatest rivalry in tennis history.

While the duo did face each other in five tour-level matches, these encounters took place when Williams was just starting and Seles was nearing the end of her career.

"Prime Seles vs Serena would have been a GOAT rivalry," the fan wrote.

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

One fan questioned whether Steffi Graf would even be included in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) conversation if Monica Seles wasn't stabbed, given Seles' dominance on tour.

"Would Graf even be part of the GOAT conversation without the Seles incident?" the fan questioned.

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Marcoo1994 from discussion intennis Expand Post

A brief look at Monica Seles' rivalries with Steffi Graf and Serena Williams

Monica Seles

Monica Seles and Steffi Graf established one of the most compelling rivalries on tour in the late 1980s and the 1990s. The duo locked horns in 15 tour-level encounters, with Graf triumphing in 10 of those meetings.

Seles and Graf also met 10 times at Grand Slam events, with the German holding a 6-4 winning record. Graf claimed a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 victory in their final encounter in the 1999 French Open semifinals.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams enjoyed a 4-1 lead in her head-to-head record against Monica Seles. Williams emerged victorious in their first three meetings, at the 1997 Chicago Open, the 1999 Miami Open, and the 1999 US Open.

Seles claimed her first win over the American in the 2001 Los Angeles quarterfinals, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2). Williams then triumphed in their final meeting in the 2001 Toronto semifinal, beating the nine-time Grand Slam champion 7-5, 7-6(5).

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : Would Steffi Graf still hold onto her claim to the GOAT title if Monica Seles hadn't suffered the stabbing incident? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion