"Wouldn’t call an abuser a brilliant advertisement" - Alexander Zverev being hailed by Mark Petchey for Australian Open QF performance angers fans

Alexander Zverev's performance in the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals has earned him high praise from former British tennis player Mark Petchey, who called him a "brilliant advertisement for tennis." However, this accolade has sparked discontent among fans.

Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 in just over three hours at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the semifinals at the Melbourne Slam for the second time.

The victory marks the German's second consecutive win against Alcaraz, following his triumph over the World No. 2 at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. With this win, Zverev now holds a 5-3 lead in their head-to-head encounters. This was the World No. 6's first-ever Grand Slam victory against a Top 5 opponent.

Mark Petchey took to social media to congratulate both Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz on playing brilliant tennis and entertaining the crowd in the quarterfinals.

Petchey further lauded Zverev for his performance and his win. He emphasized that the former World No. 2's ability to bounce back and emerge victorious even after losing the third set was a "brilliant advertisement for tennis"

"Congrats to both and especially to @AlexZverev for that evenings entertainment. Not easy to win after what unfolded in the 3rd set. Brilliant advertisement for tennis. @AustralianOpen," Petchey posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans were left disappointed by the Brit's remarks, which glorified Alexander Zverev despite the serious domestic abuse allegations he is currently facing.

The fans took to social media to express their disapproval. One fan stated their disagreement, emphasizing that they could not consider an individual accused of abuse as a shining example for the sport, unlike Mark Petchey.

"i wouldn’t call an abuser a brilliant advertisement but that’s just me i guess," a fan posted on X.

Another fan stated that it isn't right to allow an alleged two-time domestic abuser to play on the tour and be promoted as something good for the sport.

"I'm not sure an alleged two-time domestic abuser being allowed to play tennis and being heavily promoted is "brilliant advertisement" for tennis," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alexander Zverev: “I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to keep going”

Following his win against Carlos Alcaraz, during his post-match on-court interview, Alexander Zverev stated that it was an honor competing and winning against "one of the best players in the world."

“I was playing one of the best players in the world. Over the past two years he has been No. 1 or No. 2 constantly,” Zverev said. “We are all human and it is a great honour to play against guys like him.

Zverev also expressed satisfaction with his performance, particularly with how he bounced back after losing the third set to ultimately win the match.

"When you’re so close to winning your brain starts going and it is not always helpful, but I’m happy that I got there in the end. I fought back quite well in the fourth set, didn’t let go and I’m very happy that I finished the match. I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to keep going,” he added.

Alexander Zverev will face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. They have previously met 18 times on the Tour, but this will be their first encounter at a Grand Slam.