"Wouldn't change it for the world, right?" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares a glimpse of workday when Serb plays in a different time zone

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently shared a glimpse of her workday when her husband is playing in another time zone. This came after the Serb's victory at the 2023 Cincinnati Open in the United States.

On Sunday (August 20), Djokovic saved one championship point on his way to a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory over World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz for the Western & Southern Open title.

The Serb fought back from a set and a break down against the young Spaniard to win his 39th ATP Masters 1000 title, saving a championship point at 5-6 in the second-set tie-break.

With this victory, the 36-year-old has become the tournament's oldest champion, breaking the 35-year-old Ken Rosewall's record. He also broke a tie with Ivan Lendl for the third-most tour-level titles, moving into third place with 95. Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have a higher total.

Following this, Djokovic's wife Jelena took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her work day while the 23-time Grand Slam champion competed in a different time zone in the United States. She captioned her post:

"When Novak plays in a different time zone, and finishes a match at 3am… this is how work day looks like. We #Nolefam know the drill, and we wouldn’t change it for the world! Right?"

"Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life" - Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pictured with their Cincinnati trophies.

In his victory speech, Novak Djokovic stated that the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz was one of the toughest he had ever played and that they both fought the same way from start to finish.

"Crazy. Honestly, I don't know what else I can say. Tough to describe. Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player. It's unbelievable," he said.

"From the beginning 'til the end we've both been through so much, so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games, heat strokes, coming back," he added.

"Just overall, one of the toughest and most exciting matches I was ever part of and these are the kinds of moments and matches that I continue to work for day in day out. I was never in doubt that I can deliver the 'A' game when it mattered the most and [I am] just thrilled," he concluded.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis