"Wouldn't say this about Alcaraz or Sinner - Fans slam Alexander Zverev for comments on Lorenzo Musetti’s play style after Italian Open loss

Alexander Zverev's comments on Lorenzo Musetti's play style after his defeat at the 2025 Italian Open have outraged tennis fans. The German, who was the defending champion and the second seed, was ousted in the quarterfinals (1)6-7, 4-6 by the home favorite.

During the post-match press conference, Zverev remarked how Musetti was a player who relied on his defense and waited for the opportunity to pounce on his opponents' errors. It is worth noting that the German was 6-5, 40-0 in the first set, but failed to clinch it.

“I don't know. I think he plays similar when he plays on clay all the time. He depends a lot on defense. He depends a lot on the mistakes from other opponents. Today was difficult for me to hit winners. It was very slow, very, very heavy. "

"The balls were getting very big. Even though I had my chances, I was up three set points, four set points in the first set on my serve. Usually I should win that set and then we'll see. Yeah, like I said, it was difficult today,” he added.

During the match, he also unleashed an expletive-laden rant complaining about the balls.

He reiterated his complaints during the press conference and calling the balls a 'joke' and how it became very difficult for his playstyle to get free points in the quarterfinals.

"Of course, for me, for my game style, today was not easy because at the end of the day I'm still somebody that tries to play aggressive. I'm still somebody that tries to serve very fast. That's how it is. It's difficult to get free points today,” Alexander Zverev said.

Tennis fans online didn't take too kindly to Alexander Zverev's comments. One fan highlighted how Zverev wouldn't have called Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner out in a similar manner.

"Such a graceless guy. Wouldn't dare say something like this about Carlos or Jannik.. No wonder he doesn't have fans. Lose," the fan commented.

Another fan called the World No. 2,

"The biggest sore loser in the history of tennis."

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"This is literally what Zverev is. Hes a pusher and that’s why he’s never won anything meaningful. Afraid to go for big shots and waits for his opponents to screw up," a fan opined.

"Ironic coming from Zverev considering the fact that he becomes really passive and hopes for an error from the opponent in big moments himself," a fan felt.

"Zverev’s inability to change his game or take personal accountability for his losses will always be the reason why he will never win a slam," a fan said.

"Worst no.2 of all time in atp by far. 🤡," a fan quipped.

However, after failing to defend his title in Rome, Alexander Zverev won't be the World No. 2 after the tournament ends.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to overtake Alexander Zverev to become the new World No. 2

Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

When Jannik Sinner started his three month suspension, Alexander Zverev had a chance to become the new World No. 1, however, a series of underwhelming performances from the German, resulted in him failing to capitalize on the opportunity.

Coming to present, after failing to defend his title at the Italian Open, Zverev is set to be overtaken by Carlos Alcaraz and drop to World No. 3 in the ATP rankings. This also means that he won't be the second seed at the French Open, meaning he will definitely find either Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner in his haf of the draw.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are still competing at the Italian Open, and could set up a blockbuster final.

