Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert has expressed his surprise at Novak Djokovic’s lack of form heading into the 2024 French Open. Djokovic has not won a single title this year and suffered a shock defeat to Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semifinals.

Djokovic has been the dominant force in men’s tennis for the past decade, winning 24 Grand Slam titles and holding the ATP No. 1 ranking for a record 426 weeks. However, 2024 has been a difficult year for the Serb, who has struggled with motivation, and form. The Serb started the year with a decent run at the United Cup, where he led Serbia to the quarterfinal but lost 3-0 to Australia.

The 37-year-old then headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he was aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title and a record-extending 11th trophy at the event. However, he was stunned by the eventual champion Jannik Sinner 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the semifinals, ending his 33-match winning streak at the tournament.

After a month-long break, the Serb returned to action at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Luca Nardi in the third round. He then skipped the Miami Open, citing fatigue and personal reasons.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion began his clay-court campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was the top seed and a two-time champion. However, he was upset by the eventual runner-up Casper Ruud 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. He also skipped the Madrid Open, saying he needed more time to prepare for the clay season.

Six-time champion Djokovic then made an appearance at the Italian Open, where he lost 6-2, 6-3 to Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

The Serb decided to play one more event before the French Open, the Geneva Open, where he was the top seed and the overwhelming favorite. He reached the semifinals without dropping a set but then faced an unexpected 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 defeat from Tomas Machac, ranked 44th in the world, handing him his sixth defeat of the year and leaving him without a title in 2024.

Gilbert, who is currently coaching Coco Gauff, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his opinion on the Serb’s slump and prospects at the French Open.

"Wow crazy, Djoker will arrive in Paris without a tournament title after losing in semis of Geneva to Machac," Gilbert wrote.

The 37-year-old’s lack of form and consistency has raised doubts about his chances of defending his French Open title, which he won last year by beating Casper Ruud in the final. The three-time champion has a 92-16 win-loss record at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play his first match at the French Open against World No. 143 Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who previously lost his only match against the Serb 7-6(3), 6-3 at the 2013 Paris Masters third round.

Brad Gilbert believes Novak Djokovic's game is a blend of Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl

Novak Djokovc and Andre Agassi at the 2017 French Open

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert once said that Novak Djokovic’s game has elements of both Agassi and Ivan Lendl.

Gilbert spoke to Patrick McEnroe on the 'Holding Court' podcast last year and praised the Serb’s fast, smart, and versatile game.

"I really believe that if you put Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl in the blender, you get Novak Djokovic," Gilbert said.

Agassi and Lendl together played in 34 Grand Slam finals and each won eight of them in their careers. McEnroe concurred with Gilbert's assessment of Djokovic, noting that the only quality the two veterans lacked compared to the Serb was his exceptional speed.

"The only difference is that Djokovic is lighting fast. Both those guys Agassi and Lendl were quick and could cover the court, but they weren't lighnting fast and as quick as Novak," McEnroe said.

