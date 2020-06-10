Wozniacki defends Novak Djokovic & Big 3's status, says it's 'unfair to look into their wallets'

Caroline Wozniacki believes the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer deserve to be where they are.

Wozniacki also backed Djokovic on his reservations about playing in the US Open with just one team member.

Caroline Wozniacki agrees with Novak Djokovic's opinion on US Open 2020

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki feels that the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer deserve every bit of wealth and influence that comes their way, because they have worked hard for it.

During her Twitter interaction with Ben Rothenberg, Caroline Wozniacki defended the status of the Big 3, while also expressing agreement with Novak Djokovic's concerns over the restrictions laid out for US Open 2020. According to the Dane, the players should have the option of bringing their full team along for the tournament, since having just one assistant would not suffice for many.

Novak Djokovic had earlier stated he would likely skip the upcoming Grand Slam in America because the restrictions were too extreme to follow. And Wozniacki said that the Serb has a valid point with his protest.

Sometimes a bigger team is needed: Caroline Wozniacki agrees with Novak Djokovic

Caroline Wozniacki was a part of the Novak Djokovic-led UAE Royals in the IPTL

2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki argued that in addition to players having large coaching teams, those with young children would also not be able to travel alone. She said:

"If you can have only 1 person with you to a tournament, how about players with kids? Players with a history of injuries that need more personalized treatment and younger players that need more of a support system? Sometimes it's necessary to travel with larger teams."

If you can only have 1 person with you to a tournament, how about players with kids? Players with a history of injuries that need more personalized treatment and younger players that need more of a support system? Sometimes it’s necessary to travel with larger teams. — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 9, 2020

While Nadal and Novak Djokovic have expressed reservations about playing in the US Open, British player Dan Evans had urged them earlier this week to consider participating for the sake of the lower-ranked players. But as Wozniacki pointed out, there are several instances where additional personnel are required - and not just by the top players.

Advertisement

The US Tennis Association will likely make a call on the future of the US Open by the end of this month.

Big 3 have made their money through hard work: Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki also defended the influence wielded by the Big 3, in response to Rothenberg's statement that the organizers need to do something to reduce the power of the 'rich' players.

Rothenberg was arguing how the lack of new Slam champions since 2014 points to a gross inequality in tennis. In fact, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal swept all the Majors last year, and the Big 3 have combined to win the last 13 Slams between them.

Rothenberg stated that the sport needs to grow, while wishing that a NextGen star shook the hegemony of the Big 3.

Men’s tennis has not had a new Slam champ since 2014. That’s absurd!



Sports needs upward mobility. Any fair thing tennis can do to untilt the playing field so that the richest don’t dominate *so* thoroughly, ie anything that gets the Big 3 quaking in their boots, I’m all for. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 8, 2020

However, Caroline Wozniacki reminded Rothenberg that it's not the fault of the top players that they have earned more money than the rest of the field.

In Wozniacki's opinion, it is unfair to look into the bank balance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic while addressing the problems in the sport. She feels that the reason the Big 3 are in their position today is because they have put in the hard yards over the years.

The Danish player said:

"To look into someone's wallet is not fair. They have made their money through hard work and dedication, fair and square."

To look in to someone’s wallet is not fair. They have made their money thru hard work and dedication, fair and square. — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 9, 2020