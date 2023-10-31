WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the WTA Finals will see the round-robin of the singles tournaments continue.
The focus will be on the Bacalar Group, where top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be up against fifth seed Jessica Pegula. Both players won their respective opening matches and a victory could see them all but confirm a place in the semifinals.
The other singles match will see fourth seed Elena Rybakina take on eighth seed Maria Sakkari. Both players will be eager to get a win as a defeat could see them inch closer to elimination from the WTA Finals.
In the doubles event, fourth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will start their campaign in Cancun against sixth seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund. Second seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens will take on eighth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, and a win could take them close to the semifinals.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the WTA Finals.
Schedule for Day 3 of the WTA Finals
Estadio Paradisus
Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (4) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs (6) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (8) Maria Sakkari
Followed by: (2) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez
WTA Finals 2023 Day 3 TV Schedule
Where to watch the WTA Finals 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Day 3 of the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories
O2 TV - Czech Republic
TV2 - Denmark
Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Japan
Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico
Telenet - Belgium
TSN - Canada
ESPN - Central & South America
Sportsmax- Caribbean
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings
The first match on the main court will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the WTA Finals are below: