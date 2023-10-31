WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the WTA Finals will see the round-robin of the singles tournaments continue.

The focus will be on the Bacalar Group, where top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be up against fifth seed Jessica Pegula. Both players won their respective opening matches and a victory could see them all but confirm a place in the semifinals.

The other singles match will see fourth seed Elena Rybakina take on eighth seed Maria Sakkari. Both players will be eager to get a win as a defeat could see them inch closer to elimination from the WTA Finals.

In the doubles event, fourth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will start their campaign in Cancun against sixth seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund. Second seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens will take on eighth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, and a win could take them close to the semifinals.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the WTA Finals.

Schedule for Day 3 of the WTA Finals

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (4) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs (6) Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (8) Maria Sakkari

Followed by: (2) Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens vs (8) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

WTA Finals 2023 Day 3 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Channel 2:30 pm local time Round-robin (women's singles and women's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch the WTA Finals 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Day 3 of the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the WTA Finals are below:

Country Date Start time USA October 31, 2023 3:30 pm ET Canada October 31, 2023 3:30 pm ET UK October 31, 2023 7:30 pm BST India November 1, 2023 01:00 am IST