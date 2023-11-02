WTA Finals Day 4 Recap: Iga Swiatek trounces Coco Gauff yet again, Ons Jabeur to donate part of her prize money to Palestine

Day 4 of the 2023 WTA Finals had double the disappointment for Coco Gauff. The teenager lost to Iga Swiatek yet again in straight sets. She then took to the court for her doubles tie with Jessica Pegula. The duo were beaten by the Czech pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Ons Jabeur kept her hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive with a win over Marketa Vondrousova. The Tunisian also announced that she would donate some of her winnings to the Palestinian relief efforts.

Here's a rundown of what happened on Day 4 of the WTA Finals:

Iga Swiatek gets the better of Coco Gauf once again

Swiatek defeated Gauff 6-0, 7-5 to remain unbeaten in the group stage so far. She sits atop the table, but hasn't qualified yet for the semifinals. The Pole's likely to make the last four, though a one-sided straight sets loss to Ons Jabeur could push her down to second spot.

Swiatek also extended her winning record against Gauff to 9-1. The former is now closing in on the year-end No. 1 ranking as well. Should Aryna Sabalenka lose her final group tie tomorrow, the Pole will be in great position to end the year on top.

For Gauff, she'll need to win her last group match against Marketa Vondrousova and hope that Swiatek defeats Jabeur too. Should the Tunisian and the teenager both win on Friday, along with the Pole, all three would have a 2-1 record. The semifinal berths would then come down to the number of sets and games won.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain winless as a team at the WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals.

Gauff and Pegula's luck hasn't improved much since last year. They lost all three of their doubles matches in the last edition of the WTA Finals and are on course to repeat the feat.

The Americans lost their first tie to Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe this time. Next up against Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova, Gauff and Pegula took the first set, but ended up losing 3-6, 7-5, 10-6. They have also been eliminated from the tournament.

Ons Jabeur keeps Marketa Vondrousova at bay to remain in hunt for a semifinal spot

Jabeur avenged her Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova with a 6-4, 6-3 win. It was a much-needed victory for the Tunisian, who now has a shot at making it past the group stage of the WTA Finals.

Jabeur also got quite emotional after the win and the reason behind it was the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. She was upset about the mounting death toll and implored for peace in the world. She also stated that she would donate part of her prize money to Palestinian relief efforts.

"I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately," Jabeur said during her on-court interview after the win. "The situation in the world doesn't make me happy... I feel like… I am sorry. It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day. It’s heartbreaking.

"I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can't be happy with this win. It is not a political message, it is humanity. I want peace in this world. That’s it."

Expand Tweet

Jabeur will next take on Swiatek in a must-win match. Her fate is also tied with how Gauff performs, with the teenager's defeat coupled with her win being the best scenario for her.

WTA Finals 2023: Day 4 results at a glance

Women's singles

(2) Iga Swiatek def. (3) Coco Gauff: 6-0, 7-5

(6) Ons Jabeur def, (7) Marketa Vondrousova: 6-3, 6-4

Women's doubles

(4) Katerina Siniakova/Barbora Krejcikova def. (1) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula: 3-6, 7-5, 10-6

(7) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe def. (6) Laura Siegemund/Vera Zvonareva: 6-4. 6-2