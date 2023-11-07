WTA Finals prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Jessica Pegula earn?

WTA Finals 2023, which has a total prize pool of $9,000,000, came to an end after Iga Swiatek won the women's singles event by thrashing fifth seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

The second-seeded Pole looked dominant throughout the tournament and did not drop a single set en route to her triumph. Swiatek won her sixth title of the 2023 season and 17th overall. She also became the youngest player to win WTA's year-end championships since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

The Pole's victory will also see her return to the top of the WTA rankings and have her second consecutive year-end World No. 1 finish. Swiatek's victorious run in Cancun, which saw her win all of her matches, will see her earn the maximum prize money of $3,078,000 while Pegula's runner-up spot will fetch her $1,602,000.

Semifinalists Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will each pocket $648,000. Fourth seed Elena Rybakina and sixth seed Ons Jabeur both finished third in their respective groups at the WTA Finals after winning a match, and they will each be paid $396,000.

Seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova and eighth seed Maria Sakkari were unable to win any of their matches, and they will receive the participation fee of $198,000.

Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the women's doubles title at the WTA Finals

Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva with the women's doubles trophy in Cancun

Sixth seeds Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the women's doubles title at the WTA Finals by defeating eighth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

This is the Russian-German pair's fifth title of the 2023 season and their seventh overall. Zvonareva and Siegemund's run in Cancun will see them earn a prize money of $612,000 while the runners-up Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez will each be paid $315,000.

Second seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter, and seventh seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routcliffe were both eliminated in the semifinals after winning their respective groups. Each of the two pairs will pocket $207,000.

Fourth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, and third seeds Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama were eliminated in the round-robin after winning just one group match. Each pair will be paid $126,000.

Top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, and fifth seeds Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk lost all of their group matches, and the two teams will each earn only the participation fee of $90,000.