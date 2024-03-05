Tennis fans have shared their thoughts on the 2024 Indian Wells Open women's draw, featuring the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff.

With the WTA 1000 event scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 6, the tournament released the highly anticipated draw on Monday, March 4. The top 32 seeds will receive first-round byes, setting the stage for several exciting early clashes.

Top seed Iga Swiatek headlines the first quarter of the draw, potentially facing a tough challenge from Danielle Collins in the second round, after the American had pushed her to three sets at the Australian Open in January.

The Pole could then encounter Linda Noskova, Katie Boulter, or Camila Giorgi, with formidable opponents like Jelena Ostapenko, Ons Jabeur, and Caroline Wozniacki also in the World No. 1's path to the trophy.

A potential blockbuster semifinal clash against defending champion Elena Rybakina could be on the cards if Swiatek progresses unscathed through her quarter.

Rybakina leads the second quarter of the draw and could come up against 2021 Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa in her opener. The Kazakh seemingly faces a smoother path to the last four, with the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Anna Kalinskaya, Marta Kostyuk, and Marketa Vondrousova standing in her way.

In the bottom half, Coco Gauff headlines the third quarter of the draw, taking on either Clara Burel or Wang Xiyu in the second round, with a potential blockbuster showdown against Naomi Osaka looming in the third round. Victoria Azarenka, Daria Kasatkina, and Zheng Qinwen feature among the possible quarterfinal matchups for the 19-year-old.

Leading the fourth quarter, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will commence her campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto or Peyton Stearns. The Belarusian could face Emma Raducanu or Dayana Yastremska in the third round, with the threat of Elina Svitolina potentially waiting in the fourth round.

The World No. 2's potential quarterfinal opponents include Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Leylah Fernandez.

Fans shared their opinions on the women's draw, with many claiming that Iga Swiatek has a significantly tougher route to the title compared to the other top seeds.

"WTA just hates Iga I guess lol," a fan posted.

"Wow, you guys must really hate Iga since she literally has the worst draw out of Top 4," another fan chimed in.

One fan even suggested handing the trophy directly to Coco Gauff, given the challenging nature of the World No. 1's draw.

"Just hand the trophy to Gauff... :) Its a very top heavy draw... worst possible path for Swiatek with collins, Noskova, keys, Penko, Rybakina and Sabalenka to go through to win the title :)," the fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, poked fun at Sabalenka's seemingly easy path to the title.

"Sabalenka getting a 250 draw as always," a fan commented.

"Hello? Yes, it’s me, Aryna. Thank you for rigging the draw for me, how much do I pay you again?," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans across X and Reddit:

Iga Swiatek seeks second title at Indian Wells; Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff on the hunt for maiden crown

Iga Swiatek won the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Iga Swiatek will be on the hunt for her second Indian Wells title at the 2024 edition of the WTA 1000 event. The Pole clinched her maiden title at the tournament in 2022, beating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will pursue their first Indian Wells titles. Sabalenka came close to securing the trophy last year, losing to Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the final.

Gauff also secured her best-ever finish at the tournament last year, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Sabalenka in straight sets.