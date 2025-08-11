WTA Rankings update: Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead as Elena Rybakina returns to top 10; Victoria Mboko makes massive strides after Montreal win

The latest WTA rankings brought good news for Elena Rybakina, Victoria Mboko, and Naomi Osaka, while Paula Badosa and Anna Bondar saw setbacks. Mboko’s historic Canadian Open triumph made her the week’s biggest mover.

The WTA Top-10 has remained largely unchanged as Aryna Sabalenka continues to top the list for the 43rd consecutive week. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva complete the unchanged Top-5.

Madison Keys has risen to sixth after her quarterfinal finish in Montreal, while Qinwen Zheng and Amanda Anisimova dropped a spot each. Elena Rybakina returned to the Top-10 following her Canadian Open semifinal, as injury-hit Paula Badosa slipped to No. 12.

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko emerged as the biggest mover in the latest WTA rankings, soaring 64 places to a career-high No. 24 after claiming her maiden Tour-level title. She defeated multiple Grand Slam champions en route, including Naomi Osaka in the final. Osaka’s runner-up finish lifted her 24 spots to No. 25.

The biggest loser in this week's rankings was Anna Bondar. The 28-year-old Hungarian, who holds a 30-20 record this season, dropped 33 spots to World No. 93.

Elena Rybakina and Victoria Mboko's impressive runs at the Canadian Open

Elena Rybakina and Victoria Mboko at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina battled her way to the semifinals in Montreal. She showed poise but edged out narrowly by young Victoria Mboko in a tense third-set tiebreaker, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4). It was a gritty match where Mboko even saved a match point to advance.

That result helped Rybakina climb back into the WTA Top-10. Her strong showing in Canada marked a turnaround for her season and boosted her ranking once again after some recent dips.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko shocked the world. As a wildcard ranked No. 85, she beat four Grand Slam champions, including Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin, and Naomi Osaka, to win her first WTA Tour title. She now rises to a career-high No. 24, marking one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in recent memory.

"When I won my first round, I was super happy and super content. I would have never thought that I would have made it to the final, let alone win the tournament... I have so many emotions going through my head, I can't even express it," Mboko said after her triumph (via BBC).

Rybakina has already moved to Cincinnati and won her second-round match against Renata Zarazua. The Kazakh will take on the 19th seed Elise Mertens next. Meanwhile, Mboko withdrew from the Cincinnati event.

