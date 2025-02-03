WTA Rankings update: Aryna Sabalenka leads a static top 10 with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in tow, Ann Li and Dayana Yastremska make big moves

There's no movement within the top 10 of this week's WTA rankings as all top players opted to rest after a gruelling Australian swing. Aryna Sabalenka remains comfortably perched at the top, and is going to remain there for another fortnight at the very least.

Sabalenka isn't competing in this week's Abu Dhabi Open, and neither is her challenger for the top spot, the second-ranked Iga Swiatek. The latter is the three-time defending champion at next week's Qatar Open, and won't add any points to her tally, while the former didn't compete last year, giving her an opportunity to extend her lead.

Coco Gauff (No. 3) leads a quartet of American women in the region. She's joined by Jessica Pegula (No. 6), newly crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys (No. 7), and Emma Navarro (No. 9). Jasmine Paolini remains at a career-high ranking at No. 4, though if she fails to defend her title at the Dubai Tennis Championships in two weeks, then she could slide down the rankings.

Trending

Elena Rybakina is in action this week as the defending champion at the Abu Dhabi Open. She's ranked No. 5 in this week's WTA rankings. Zheng Qinwen remains steady at No. 8, as does Paula Badosa at No. 10. Top players will be in action at next week's Qatar Open, which could lead to a shake-up in the rankings. While the top 10 remains unchanged for now, there's a fair bit of movement outside the region.

Ann Li and Dayana Yastremska among the biggest movers in this week's WTA rankings

Dayana Yastremska makes a big jump in this week's WTA rankings. (Photo: Getty)

Dayana Yastremska failed to defend her semifinal points at the Australian Open after a third-round exit. However, she made up for that with a runner-up finish at the Linz Open over the weekend. She jumped 22 spots to No. 50, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, the champion, moved up five spots to No. 25.

Karolina Muchova's semifinal showing helped her climb a couple of places to No. 17. Jelena Ostapenko opted not to defend her title in Linz, and as a result slipped nine places to No. 35. Ann Li went down to veteran Elise Mertens in the Singapore Open final. Nevertheless, the American flew 24 spots to No. 61, while the Belgian climbed a rung to No. 31.

Kimberly Birrell is the only player to attain a new career high in the top 100 of this week's WTA rankings. Her quarterfinal finish at the Singapore Open pushed her up by nine spots to No. 86. Her compatriot Maya Joint also touched a new career peak of No. 102, and could make her top 100 debut in the coming weeks.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback