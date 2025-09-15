WTA Rankings update: Aryna Sabalenka leads unchanged top 10, American teen Iva Jovic makes massive strides after Guadalajara Open triumph

With most top players taking the week off after the US Open 2025, there's no change in the top 10 of the WTA rankings this week. Aryna Sabalenka commands the list for yet another week, notching up her 48th consecutive week atop the summit and her 56th week overall.

Iga Swiatek trails her in second place, followed by Coco Gauff at No. 3. Amanda Anisimova (No. 4) and Mirra Andreeva (No. 5) round out the top five. Two more Americans are in the top 10, Madison Keys at No. 6 and Jessica Pegula at No. 7. Jasmine Paolini (No. 8), Zheng Qinwen (No. 9) and Elena Rybakina (No. 10) close out the top 10.

With the big guns opting to rest, the rest of the field had an opportunity to capitalize on their absence. The biggest beneficiary was 17-year-old Iva Jovic from the US, who won the Guadalajara Open 2025, a WTA 500 event, on Sunday, September 14. It marked her maiden title on the WTA Tour. She jumped 37 spots to make her top 40 debut at No. 36.

Jovic beat Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in the final, who also attained a new career high despite her runner-up finish. She moved up 33 spots to a new peak of No. 53. Elsa Jacquemot's semifinal showing in Guadalajara also rewarded her in this week's WTA rankings, helping her rise to a new high of No. 62.

Jaqueline Cristian (No. 41), Francesca Jones (No. 73), Tereza Valentova (No. 76), Anastasia Zakharova (No. 79) and Veronika Erjavec (No. 99) are the other players to reach new highs in this week's WTA rankings. Outside of the top 100, two other players have also made their breakthroughs.

Sao Paulo champion Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and runner-up Janice Tjen make a big leap in the WTA rankings

Janice Tjen at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Janice Tjen has won 13 titles at the ITF level since June 2024. She also upset 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the US Open a few weeks ago. So when she advanced to her maiden WTA final at the SP Open 2025 in Sao Paulo, she was favored to beat fellow first-time finalist Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

However, Rakotomanga Rajaonah came out on top to claim her maiden WTA title, beating Tjen 6-3, 6-4 in the championship round on Sunday, September 14. The French teenager thus made a massive leap in this week's WTA rankings, climbing 83 spots to a new career high of No. 131.

Tjen fell short of a top 100 debut, which she would've made by winning the title. Her runner-up finish pushed her up by 27 places to No. 103. However, given her current trajectory, a top 100 debut seems inevitable.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

