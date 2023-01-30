WTA Rankings update: Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka back at No. 2, runner-up Elena Rybakina makes her top 10 debut | January 30, 2023

This week's WTA rankings sees a fair amount of shake-up following the conclusion of the 2023 Australian Open. Iga Swiatek continues her reign as the World No. 1 and is likely to remain on top for another few weeks at the very least. She currently has a lead of 4385 points over her closest rival.

Aryna Sabalenka jumped three places to No. 2 this week to match her previous career-high ranking. She claimed her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne over the weekend. Given her fantastic start to the season, she's a strong contender to knock off Swiatek from the top spot if she continues to play this way.

Ons Jabeur (No. 3), Jessica Pegula (No. 4) and Caroline Garcia (No. 5) slid down a spot each this week, while Coco Gauff is up a spot to No. 6. Maria Sakkari is down to No. 7, while Daria Kasatkina remained steady at No. 8.

Belinda Bencic is up to No. 9 this week, while Elena Rybakina is one of the biggest gainers. The Kazakh made her long awaited top 10 debut at No. 10 following her runner-up finish at the Australian Open. She would've already been in the region if ranking points for last year's Wimbledon weren't stripped.

Victoria Azarenka, Karolina Pliskova and Magda Linette among the biggest movers in this week's WTA rankings

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years with her performance at this year's Australian Open. She made it all the way to the semifinals, but lost to Rybakina. The Belarusian is now back in the top 20 in this week's WTA rankings, moving up eight spots to No. 16.

Karolina Pliskova, who made it to the quarterfinals Down Under, rose by 11 places to No. 20. Magda Linette's dream run in Melbourne ended in the semifinals, but there's more good news for her. The 30-year old reached a new career-high this week, gaining 23 spots to be ranked No. 22. Donna Vekic is yet another player to make a big move this week as she jumped 31 spots to No. 33.

Madison Keys and Danielle Collins, who reached the semifinals and the final respectively at last year's Australian Open, bowed out early this time around. Consequently, their ranking has taken a considerable hit. The former is down 11 spots to No. 24, while the latter tumbled down by 29 spots to be ranked No. 40.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

Poll : 0 votes