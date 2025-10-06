WTA Rankings update: China Open champion Amanda Anisimova challenging Coco Gauff's No. 3 spot, Aryna Sabalenka leads for another week

Despite not competing at the China Open 2025, Aryna Sabalenka remains comfortably atop the latest edition of the WTA rankings with 11,010 points. She's back in action this week to defend her title at the Wuhan Open, though her hold on the top spot isn't under threat.

Iga Swiatek missed an opportunity to slash the lead between her and Sabalenka following her fourth-round exit in Beijing. She will now aim to win the title in Wuhan to make the race for the year-end No. 1 spot more interesting. She has 8,553 points this week, and a title would mean the battle for the top spot will culminate at the WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff's title defense at the China Open came to an end with a semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova, who ended up winning the whole thing. The former has 7,263 points and remains steady at No. 3, while the latter increased her total to 5,989 points and remains a non-mover at No. 4.

However, Gauff has semifinal points to defend in Wuhan, followed by a title defense at the WTA Finals. She has a decent lead for now but not enough room to gain more points, unlike Anisimova. The latter has a good shot at taking over the No. 3 spot in the WTA rankings held by Gauff if she maintains her current form.

Mirra Andreeva is up next at No. 5. Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys swap places to be ranked No. 6 and No.7 respectively. Jasmine Paolini holds on to her No. 8 position for another week, while Elena Rybakina moves up a spot to No. 9 at Zheng Qinwen's expense, who's pushed down to No. 10.

Linda Noskova's runner-up finish at the China Open leads to a top 20 debut in the WTA rankings

Linda Noskova at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Linda Noskova advanced to her maiden WTA 1000 final at the China Open 2025. Her memorable fortnight wrapped up with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 loss to Amanda Anisimova. There's a silver lining for her in the aftermath of her loss. The Czech youngster has finally cracked the top 20 of the WTA rankings.

Noskova jumped 10 spots with her runner-up finish in Beijing to make her top 20 debut at No. 17. Aussie teenager Maya Joint also attained a new peak of No. 35, as did Lois Boisson, who's into the top 40 for the first time at No. 38.

Eva Lys had one of the best weeks of her career at the China Open, reaching the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time. She jumped 21 spots to a new career high of No. 45. Elimiana Arango (No. 49), Alexandra Eala (No. 54), Ella Seidel (No. 85), Priscilla Hon (No. 95), Simona Waltert (No. 98), and Janice Tjen (No. 99) are the other players to unlock new career peaks in this week's WTA rankings.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

