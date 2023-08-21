WTA rankings update: Cincinnati champion Coco Gauff rises, Karolina Muchova reaches new career high | August 21, 2023

The newest set of WTA rankings were released on Monday, August 21, and Cincinnati finalists Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova were both among the players who rose.

Gauff won her maiden WTA 1000 title by defeating Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday. The American moved a spot up to sixth in the WTA rankings.

The Czech's run to the final saw her jump seven places up to 10th, thus debuting in the top 10 for the very first time in her career.

Iga Swiatek remains the World No. 1 while Aryna Sabalenka is 1209 points behind her at No. 2. Caroline Garcia's title defense in Cincinnati ended in the second round but she only dropped one spot to seventh in the WTA rankings.

Marketa Vondrousova's run to the quarterfinals saw her rise to ninth while her compatriot Petra Kvitova slipped two places down to 11th. Barbora Krejcikova, Liudmila Samsonova, Belinda Bencic, and Madison Keys all endured minor drops in the rankings.

Marie Bouzkova's run to the quarterfinals in Cincinnati saw her rise up to 31st while Jasmine Paolini rose to a career-best 35th after her last-eight finish.

Cristina Bucsa was the best mover in the top 100 as the Spaniard rose to 70th in the rankings after reaching the second round in Cincinnati. Zhang Shuai was the worst mover in the top 100 as she fell out of the top 50 and plunged 21 places to 69th.

Emma Raducanu continues to drop in the WTA rankings

Emma Raducanu in action at the Miami Open

Outside the top 100 of the WTA rankings, Emma Raducanu's prolonged absence from tour saw her drop 34 places to 186th. The Brit is stil recovering from the surgeries she underwent earlier this year and it's yet to be seen whether she will be fit to compete at the US Open or not.

Venus Williams rose 126 spots up to 407th in the rankings after reaching the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The American recently withdrew from the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland but will compete at the US Open as a wildcard.

Caroline Wozniacki is currently 627th in the WTA rankings, rising five spots despite losing in the first round in Cincinnati. The Dane has also received a wildcard for the US Open and it will be interesting to see how she fares there.