WTA rankings update: Emma Raducanu makes top-10 debut, Coco Gauff reaches new career-high | July 11, 2022

With no points on offer at Wimbledon, all movement in this week's WTA rankings is due to the points from last year's edition dropping off. Iga Swiatek's reign at the top continues with 8,336 points, as she maintains a healthy lead over No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, who has 4,326 points.

Maria Sakkari returns to her career-high ranking of No. 3, while Paula Badosa remains steady at No. 4. Ons Jabeur dropped three places to No. 5 despite reaching the final at the All England Club. She would've been No. 2 if points were awarded for this year's edition.

Aryna Sabalenka stays put at No. 6, while Danielle Collins moves up a spot to a new career-high of No. 7. Jessica Pegula, Garbine Muguruza, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff each moved up a spot to No. 8, No. 9, No. 10 and No. 11 respectively.

Raducanu has now made her debut in the top 10, while Gauff has reached a new career-high ranking. Leylah Fernandez, who missed Wimbledon due to an injury, also improved her ranking, rising to No. 14, a career-best for her as well.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina remains steady at No. 23. Her maiden Grand Slam title would've propelled her to sixth spot in the WTA rankings under normal circumstances. Simona Halep, who made it to the semifinals, would've also made it back into the top 10.

Angelique Kerber, Ajla Tomljanovic and Karolina Pliskova tumble down WTA rankings

Karolina Pliskova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Regardless of how she performed, Karolina Pliskova, a Wimbledon finalist in 2021 was set to drop out of the top 10 of the WTA rankings this week. She dropped eight spots to No. 15. Angelique Kerber also fell 12 spots to No. 31. However, the two lost quite early this year, so even if points were on offer, their ranking would've been similar.

Ajla Tomljanovic, on the other hand, has gotten the short end of the stick. She reached the quarterfinals once again this year, but slipped 27 spots to No. 71. Tatjana Maria, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinals at Wimbledon last week, is ranked No. 98.

Similarly, Harmony Tan, who stunned Serena Williams in the first round and made it to the fourth round, is ranked No. 115. Maria would've been in the top 35, while Tan would've been ranked in the 70s if points were awarded. For these two, it means going through the qualifying rounds at tournaments when they could've gotten direct entry otherwise.

