WTA Rankings Update: Iga Swiatek narrows the gap to Aryna Sabalenka after Korea Open triumph, Katerina Siniakova makes big gains

Iga Swiatek is starting to close the gap on Aryna Sabalenka in the latest WTA Rankings. She captured her 25th career title at the Korea Open last week.

Swiatek entered Seoul after a title-winning run in Cincinnati and a semifinal exit in New York. She continued her rich vein of form and defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova, 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the final.

The Pole earned 500 points in the WTA Rankings and is slowly getting closer to the top spot held by Aryna Sabalenka. She also holds a 560-point lead over third-place Coco Gauff.

Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova is starting to make moves closer to the top 50 of the singles division on tour. She moved up 15 places in the WTA Rankings after her impressive semifinal run in Seoul.

Siniakova entered the Korea Open after first-round exits in New York and Guadalajara. She made amends by defeating Daria Kasatkina and Suzan Lamens in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The Russian was outside the top 75 in the world, but is currently close to breaking into the top 50. She climbed above the likes of Danielle Collins and Eva Lys to claim the 62nd spot on Monday.

The top 10 have remained the same in the last two weeks. Ekaterina Alexandrova is around 500 points behind Elena Rybakina, who holds the 10th place on tour.

Beatriz Haddad Maia drops down 15 places in the WTA Rankings after a frustrating season in 2025

Beatriz Haddad Maia has had an ordinary season so far. She entered the Korea Open this week but lost to Ella Seidel in the second round.

After a slow start to the season, Haddad Maia reached the semifinal in Strasbourg and the fourth round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Amanda Anisimova, the American defeated her in New York.

The Brazilian was the defending champion at the Korea Open this year. She dropped down 15 places in the latest rankings after losing in the second round.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina also suffered a dent after her early loss in Seoul. She entered the event after a third-round exit in New York and was eliminated by Katerina Sinikova.

The Australian is on the brink of exiting the top 20 and dropped down four places this week. She holds the 20th spot in the WTA Rankings with a mere 50-point lead over Lyudmila Samsonova.

