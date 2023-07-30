WTA rankings update: Iga Swiatek strengthens position atop ladder, teen sensation Mirra Andreeva reaches new career-high

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and teen sensation Mirra Andreeva both have reasons to celebrate on Monday, with the updated WTA rankings consolidating one player's reign atop the ladder and ensuring a new career-high for the other.

Iga Swiatek, who picked up her a fourth title for the year in front of her home fans at Warsaw, extended her lead over the World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka by adding 175 points to her previous 9,315 and bringing her grand total to 9,490.

Sabalenka did not play any tournaments last week and continues to sit in the second spot with 8,845 points. She is followed by Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula, who have a total of 5,465 and 5,395 points to their name respectively.

In the only change in top-10 rankings, Ons Jabeur replaced Carolina Garcia in the fifth spot. While neither of them played any tournaments this week, the Frenchwoman dropped a bunch of ranking points during her title run at Warsaw last year.

Garcia dropped 180 ranking points, bringing her total down to 4,685 points and No. 6 in the standings, while Jabeur remained steady at 4,846 poins.

Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova, with 3,390 and 3,341 points respetively, follow in seventh and eight sports, with Maria Sakkari (3,310) and the recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (3,106) rounding out the top 10 of the latest WTA rankings.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, meanwhile, also reached a new high of No. 63 after a couple of players ranked above her in the ladder dropped a few points. The Russian has 930 points in her kitty.

Arantxa Rus and Elisabetta Cocciaretto join Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva as big winners in WTA rankings

Arantxa Rus' title in Hamburg also saw her rise in the WTA rankings like Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva.

Title winners Arantxa Rus and Elisabetta Cocciaretto joined Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva as the other big winners in the latest WTA rankings.

Rus, who lifted her WTA title at Hamburg after beating Noma Akugue Noha in the summit clash, climbed 18 places to reach a new career-high of No. 42 with 1,182 points.

Cocciaretto, who trimuphed in Lasuanne, also hit a new career-high of No. 30 with 1,420 points. Her opponent in the final, Clara Burel, made the biggest leap in the WTA rankings- jumping 23 places to be place at No. 61 with 932 ranking points.

Other big movers in the WTA rankings included Marie Bouzkova (-10 to No. 39), Ana Bogdan (-8 to No. 47), Tatjana Maria (+7 to No. 58), Martina Trevisan (+10 to No. 66), Diana Shnaider (+15 to No. 86) and Yanina Wickmayer (+16 to No. 93).