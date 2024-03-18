WTA Rankings update: Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek solidifies her lead at the top, Emma Navarro cracks the top 20

Iga Swiatek continues to lead the WTA rankings for yet another week. Her triumph at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday, March 17, upped her points tally to 10715. She's now 2520 points clear of No. 2 ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who has 8195 points.

Following her second title at Indian Wells over the weekend, Swiatek will aim to capture the Miami Open as well. She previously completed the "Sunshine Double" by winning these two events back-to-back in 2022.

Swiatek didn't compete in Miami last year so if she does go on to win the title, her lead over her rivals will be massive. With the clay season being around the corner and her being the best player on the surface compared to her peers, she's not in danger of being dethroned from the top spot anytime soon.

Coco Gauff maintains her position at No. 3 in this week's WTA rankings. Elena Rybakina didn't get to defend her Indian Wells title due to an illness and lost 1000 points as a result but is a non-mover at No. 4.

Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur made an early exit from Indian Wells as they lost in the second round. Nevertheless, the two remain steady at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Zheng Qinwen and Marketa Vondrousova trade places to be ranked No. 7 and No. 8 this week. Maria Sakkari, who lost to Swiatek in the Indian Wells final, is ranked No. 9 and Jelena Ostapenko follows her at No. 10.

Emma Navarro and Marta Kostyuk continue to rise in the WTA rankings

Marta Kostyuk is inching closer to the top 20 of the WTA rankings.

Twenty-year-old Emma Navarro is easily one of the most improved players over the last few months. She claimed her maiden WTA title at the Hobart International in January and followed it up with a third-round showing at the Australian Open.

Navarro reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open too, her first at a WTA 1000 level. As a result, she moved up three places to No. 20 in this week's WTA rankings, a new career high for her. It wouldn't be surprising to see it in the top 10 soon.

Another player continuing to impress with her results this year is Marta Kostyuk. After a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open, she made the semifinals at Indian Wells. Her most recent result pushed her up by six spots to a new career peak of No. 26.

Yuan Yue's nine-match winning streak came to an end in the Indian Wells quarterfinals. Nevertheless, she has now cracked the top 40 as she zoomed up by 12 spots to No. 37. Diane Parry (No. 54), Erika Andreeva (No. 94), and Hailey Baptiste (No. 96) are the other players to achieve a new career-best ranking this week.