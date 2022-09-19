WTA rankings update: Linda Fruhvirtova's Chennai Open victory makes her the youngest player to be ranked in the top 100, Emma Raducanu moves up a few spots as well | September 19, 2022

There's a fair amount of shake-up in this week's WTA rankings, though the top 10 remains the same from last week. The biggest gainer this week was Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova. The 17-year-old won her maiden career title at the Chennai Open and jumped 56 places to make her top 100 debut at No. 74.

Fruhvirtova staged a comeback to defeat Magda Linette 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final. She also defeated 2020 French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska in the semifinals. The teenager has now become the youngest player to be ranked in the top 100, taking over the mantle from Coco Gauff.

Linda Fruhvirtova claims the She came, she conquered and she's just 17 years old!!!Linda Fruhvirtova claims the #ChennaiOpen title, with a comeback defeat over [3] Linette, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. She came, she conquered and she's just 17 years old!!!Linda Fruhvirtova claims the #ChennaiOpen title, with a comeback defeat over [3] Linette, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. https://t.co/hAxvEmrLDR

Following her first-round exit from the US Open, Emma Raducanu's ranking took a huge hit as she slipped to No. 83. She competed in the Slovenia Open last week, but lost to Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round. Despite the Brit's early loss, she has moved up six spots to No. 77 this week.

Raducanu is participating in the Korea Open this week, and a good run there could improve her ranking considerably.

Katerina Siniakova rises up in the WTA rankings after defeating Elena Rybakina in the Slovenia Open final

Katerina Siniakova is another big mover in this week's WTA rankings.

It has been an incredible month for Katerina Siniakova. She won the doubles title at the US Open alongside Barbora Krejcikova to complete the Career Super Slam in doubles. The Czech didn't have much time to enjoy her massive achievement as she immediately headed to Portoroz to participate in the Slovenia Open.

Siniakova's form didn't waver as she reached the singles final there. She took on reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the title round. The Kazakh won a closely contested opening set and led by a break in the second set too.

Siniakova then staged a remarkable comeback to defeat her opponent and claim her third career title in singles, her first in five years. The Czech rose by 33 spots in this week's WTA rankings to No. 49. Rybakina also moved up three places to No. 22. She would've been ranked in the top 10 at present. Unfortunately, her Wimbledon triumph didn't fetch her any ranking points.

Ana Bogdan, who reached the semifinals in Slovenia, reached a new peak of No. 54. Other players to reach a new career-high this week are Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 29), Zheng Qinwen (No. 36), Bernarda Pera (No. 43), Wang Xiyu (No. 58), Diane Parry (No. 66) and Jule Niemeier (No. 72).

