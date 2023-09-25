WTA Rankings update: Maria Sakkari, Sofia Kenin and Caroline Dolehide surge as Aryna Sabalenka stays on top

Strong performances at the WTA 1000 event have seen Maria Sakkari, Sofia Kenin, and Caroline Dolehide surge in the latest WTA rankings, which were updated on Monday, September 25.

In yet another great week for American tennis, both Kenin and Dolehide found themselves vying for a spot in the summit clash at Guadalajara. It was the underdog who sprung up a surprise to oust Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, to ensure she had a chance to take home the silverware.

Though she lost in the final, Dolehide had made a statement run. She has also been rewarded with the biggest leap in the WTA rankings this week, jumping a whopping 69 places to reach a career-high of No. 42. She had earned 565 points to finish with 1,211.

Kenin, meanwhile, continued her resurgence — climbing another 22 spots courtesy the 395 points earned in the past week to reach No. 31 with 1,391 points.

Sakkari, the Guadalajara champion, meanwhile, added a healthy 800 points to her kitty. She jumped three spots to inch closer to the top 5 and is now ranked No. 6 with 4,360 points.

Aryna Sabalenka (9.266) maintained her position atop the WTA rankings and holds a 1,000-plus lead over the second-ranked Iga Swiatek (8,195). Coco Gauff (6,165), Jessica Pegula (5,755), and Elena Rybakina (5,665) round out the top 5.

Caroline Garcia (3,335), who also reached the semifinal in Guadalajara, re-entered the top 10, overtaking Czech No. 3 Barbora Krejikova (3,220). The latter's compatriots Marketa Vondrousova (3,830) and Karolina Muchova (3,765) are ranked at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively.

Leylah Fernandez, Ana Bogdan significant gainers in WTA rankings behind Maria Sakkari, Sofia Kenin

Ana Bogdan lifted her second WTA 125 crown for the season in Parma.

Joining Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin as big winners in terms of the WTA ranking points this week are Ana Bogdan, Leylah Fernandez, and Martina Trevisan — all three of whom jumped over 10 places in the ladder.

Bogdan, who lifted her second WTA 125 crown of the season in Parma climbed 10 spots to reach No. 61 with 992 points. Just above her in the WTA rankings with 995 points at No. 60 is Fernandez, who is up 14 spots from her last week's standing.

Trevisan, meanwhile, leapfrogged 13 others to re-enter the top 50 at No. 41 with 1,217.

Other big movers in this week's WTA rankings include Victoria Azarenka (+6 to No. 17), Ludmilla Samsonova (-5 to No. 22), Guangzhou International Women's Open champion Xiyu Wang (+30 to No. 58) and Taylor Townsend (+12 to No. 89)