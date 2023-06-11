WTA rankings update: New career-highs for Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek holds on to No. 1 

French Open 2023 champ Iga Swiatek, runner-up Karolina Muchova, and Elena Rybakina were among the big winners in the latest WTA rankings. They were updated on Monday after a fortnight of enthralling action in Paris.

Rybakina, who made her top-10 debut early in the year, off the back of a strong showing Down Under and at the Sunshine Double, hit a new career-high of No. 3.

While she did not earn any points — holding steady at 5,090 — over the course of her third-round run at the French Open, the Kazakh jumped a spot. This was courtesy of Jessica Pegula's failure to defend points earned by her showing from last year.

Rybakina now stands behind only Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the ladder, and is followed by Caroline Garcia (5,025), Jessica Pegula (4,905), and Ons Jabeur (3,961).

Having successfully defended her title in Paris, Iga Swiatek held her grip over the top spot with 8,940 points. She was at risk of losing the spot to Sabalenka at the start of the French Open, but Muchova's semifinal win did the trick for the Pole. Sabalenka did earn 471 points over the two weeks in Paris and is now at 8,012.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, found herself dropping a spot to be ranked at No. 7 with 3,435 points. Maria Sakkari (3,272), Petra Kvitova (3,102), and Beatriz Haddad Maia (2,910) — who made her top-10 debut riding high on a semifinal run at the French Open — follow the American teenager.

Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina inch closer to Iga Swiatek in the WTA rankings

Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina are closing in on Iga Swiatek in the WTA rankings

With no scope of adding more points to her tally, Iga Swiatek was always going to be at a risk of losing her foothold in the WTA rankings coming into the French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka, who bettered her showing from last year, earned 471 points to close in on the World No. 1. While Swiatek still maintains a healthy 928-point cushion over the Belarusian, the gap has certainly come down.

Elena Rybakina, although around 4,000 points short, will also be eyeing the top spot. A return to grass would mean that the reigning Wimbledon champ will have plenty of opportunities to earn points over the next few weeks.

No WTA rankings update article this week would be complete without a mention of Elina Svitolina, who, playing her first Grand Slam tournament after returning from maternity leave, made the quarterfinals. The Ukrainian made the biggest jump of all — jumping 119 places to finish at No. 73 with 792 points.

Other big movers in the WTA rankings, meanwhile, include Bernarda Pera (+9 to No. 27), Mayar Sherif (+14 to No. 40), Jasmine Paolini (+12 to No. 41), Lesia Tsurenko (+21 to No. 45), Martina Trevisan (-39 to No. 63), Anna Karolína Schmiedlová (+26 to No. 74), Elina Avanesyan (+54 to No. 80), and Sara Sorribes Tormo (+50 to No. 82).

Poll : 0 votes