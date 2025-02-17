WTA Rankings update: Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova makes her top 20 debut, runner-up Jelena Ostapenko soars, Aryna Sabalenka leads the list

The conclusion of the Qatar Open 2025 over the weekend has led to a shake-up in this week's WTA rankings. Amanda Anisimova beat Jelena Ostapenko in the final to capture her first WTA 1000 crown, as well as the biggest of her career. Her triumph has resulted in her top 20 debut as she flew 22 spots to No. 18.

Ostapenko had dropped out of the top 40 after a dismal start to the season. However, thanks to her run at the Qatar Open, she climbed 11 places to No. 26. As far as the top 10 is concerned, Aryna Sabalenka continues to remain atop the summit with 8,966 points despite a second-round exit from Doha.

Iga Swiatek was the three-time defending champion at the Qatar Open, and a semifinal exit saw her lose a good chunk of points. She now has 8,160 points to her name. She's defending semifinal points at this week's Dubai Tennis Championships, so even a title won't help her overtake Sabalenka for now.

Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini are non-movers at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. The latter is the defending champion in Dubai, and could suffer a drop in the WTA rankings if she fails to defend her title. Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys follow them at No. 5 and No. 6.

Even though Keys has been missing in action since her victory at the Australian Open, she has a chance to crack the top five next week if Paolini loses early in Dubai. Elena Rybakina (No. 7), Zheng Qinwen (No. 8), Emma Navarro (No. 9), and Paula Badosa (No. 10) round out the top 10 of this week's WTA rankings.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva rises to a new high in this week's WTA rankings

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

While Mirra Andreeva suffered an earlier than expected exit from the Qatar Open, a new career peak in this week's WTA rankings is a decent consolation prize for her. Despite a second-round loss, she moved up a spot to No. 14 to achieve a new career milestone. Rebecca Sramkova (No. 42), Sonay Kartal (No. 80), and Eva Lys (No. 87) are the other players to attain new career highs this week.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, who reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open with wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, moved up four spots to No. 22. Sofia Kenin's third-round showing in Doha helped her jump 17 places to No. 56. Alycia Parks was another big mover this week, and climbed 16 spots to No. 74.

Naomi Osaka's continued absence due to an injury has led to a steep ranking hit. She was defending quarterfinal points at the Qatar Open, and since she couldn't participate in the tournament this time, she fell 10 places to No. 54.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

