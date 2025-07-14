WTA Rankings update after Wimbledon: Champion Iga Swiatek returns to the top 3, runner-up Amanda Anisimova makes her top 10 debut

The conclusion of Wimbledon 2025 over the past weekend has affected this week's WTA rankings significantly. The top two players in the world had contrasting results at the grass court Major. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka lost to Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals, while No. 1 Coco Gauff crashed out in the first round.

Sabalenka did add a few points to her tally, increasing it by 780 points to 12,420, breaching the 12,000 mark for the first time. She's the second woman to do so after Serena Williams. Gauff's second-round exit cost her a few points, and she now has 7,669 points.

Iga Swiatek is the woman of the hour, claiming her first title at Wimbledon and the sixth Major title of her career. This was also her first title since her victory at last year's French Open. She moved up a spot to No. 3 with 6,813 points. She's defending only 830 points for the remainder of the season, putting her in a good spot to take over the No. 1 ranking by the end of the year.

Even though Sabalenka has a healthy lead, she's defending 5,025 points until the end of the season. She has her task cut out for her. Jessica Pegula dropped down a rung to No. 4 due to Swiatek's rise. Mirra Andreeva moved to a new career high of No. 5 thanks to her quarterfinal showing at Wimbledon. Zheng Qinwen remained steady at No. 6 this week as well.

Anisimova's time at Wimbledon ended on a disappointing note. While she advanced to her maiden Major final, she lost 6-0, 6-0 to Swiatek in 57 minutes. A top 10 debut in this week's WTA rankings at No. 7 is a decent consolation prize for now.

Madison Keys (No. 8), Jasmine Paolini (No. 9) and Paula Badosa (No. 10) round out the top 10. The Italian fell four places from her previous position of No. 5 after failing to defend her runner-up points at Wimbledon.

Clara Tauson, Linda Noskova and Sonay Kartal among those to reach new peaks in this week's WTA rankings

Clara Tauson at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Clara Tauson, Linda Noskova and Sonay Kartal all progressed to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time this year. Their efforts at the grass court Major have been rewarded with new career highs in this week's WTA rankings.

Tauson moved up three places for her top 20 debut at No. 19, while Noskova climbed four spots to No. 23. Kartal rose by seven spots to No. 44. Barbora Krejcikova's failure to defend her Wimbledon crown has cost her big time. She lost to Emma Navarro in the third round, and dropped down 61 spots to No. 77 in the latest WTA rankings.

Solana Sierra made the most of her second shot at Wimbledon, progressing to the fourth round as a lucky loser. She climbed 34 spots to a new career peak of No. 67 this week. Hailey Baptiste, who made the third round, attained a new career high of No. 48 for her top 50 debut.

Ashlyn Krueger (No. 29), Olga Danilovic (No. 32), Tatjana Maria (No. 36), Maya Joint (No. 37), Victoria Mboko (No. 86) and Iva Jovic (No. 87) are some of the other players to reach new highs this week.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

