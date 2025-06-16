WTA Rankings update: Zheng Qinwen & Amanda Anisimova record new peaks, big gains for Queen's Club champ Tatjana Maria

The biggest story in this week's WTA rankings is the incredible rise of Tatjana Maria. She captured the biggest title of her career at the HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club on Sunday, June 15. She became the oldest player to win a WTA 500 title at 37 years of age, and the oldest to win a title since Serena Williams' triumph in Auckland aged 38 years in 2020.

Maria came through the qualifying rounds and went through a murderer's row of opponents to hoist the winner's trophy. She beat Leylah Fernandez and Karolina Muchova, both Major finalists, in the first two rounds. She then toppled two Major champions, Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys, and ultimately beat Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Maria jumped 43 spots to No. 43 in this week's rankings. Anisimova, who came up short in the final, has a new career high of No. 13 as a consolation prize. Zheng Qinwen, who lost to the American in the Queen's Club semifinals, moved up a spot to a new career peak of No. 4.

Aryna Sabalenka leads the WTA rankings for another week, with Coco Gauff hot on her tail at No. 2. Jessica Pegula is also a non-mover at No. 3. The trio will be in action in Berlin this week. Zheng's rise pushed Jasmine Paolini down a spot to No. 5. Keys, who also competed at Queen's Club, is up by two places to No. 6.

Keys leapfrogged Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek to do so. The teenager slipped a spot to No. 7, while the Pole also fell down a rung to No. 8. Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa swap places with each other to be ranked No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Americans Hailey Baptiste and Iva Jovic attain new career milestones in this week's WTA rankings

Iva Jovic at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

17-year-old Iva Jovic captured the biggest title of her career at the Ikkley Challenger 2025 over the weekend. The teenager has soared into the top 100 of this week's WTA rankings as a result, jumping 26 spots to No. 89, a new career high.

Jovic's compatriot Hailey Baptiste has also achieved a new peak for herself. While she didn't compete in any tournaments over the past week, the movement of other players around her worked out in her favor. She's up by two places to a new high of No. 56.

Other noteworthy movements include Emma Raducanu's rise to No. 36 and Naomi Osaka's drop to No. 57. Anastasia Zakharova (No. 93) and Solana Sierra (No. 100) are the other two players to record new career highs this week.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

