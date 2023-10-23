WTA not at risk of bankruptcy, no merger with ATP in sight: Chairman Steve Simon dismisses claims by Kazakhstan Tennis Federation VP

Chairman Steve Simon has responded to the reports of dire financial conditions at the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) and assured fans that the organization's future looks bright.

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Vice President Yuri Polsky recently spoke about the financial status of the Women's Tennis Association in an interview with the Russian tabloid Championat. Polsky, who also serves as an advisor for the international affairs of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, outright stated that the establishment could likely file for bankruptcy in a few years.

"They are in a very bad place and could even go bankrupt in 2026 or 2027 if their financial situation doesn't change," he said.

Steve Simon has now hit back at the bombshell claims and quashed any suggestion of bankruptcy in the clearest terms possible. Simon expressed confidence in the organization's financial health and looked forward to growing women's tennis in the coming years. He also brushed aside suggestions of an impending merger between the WTA and the ATP.

“The WTA is in a healthy financial position, a merger with the ATP is not under consideration, and we are excited about our strong future during which we will continue to grow and expand women’s tennis," Simon said.

Simon looked back at the move by the WTA to increase the compensation for players by $400 million over the next decade, which will help secure the Women's Tennis Association's position as one of the leading women's sporting organizations.

"Earlier this year, the WTA announced an increase of $400 million in compensation to players over the next 10 years maintaining the WTA’s position as the leading women’s sports organization globally," Simon said.

"For the WTA it is a matter of survival, for the ATP, a matter of reputation" - Yuri Polsky on a potential merger between the two tennis bodies

Merger talks again become a topic of conversation

The merger comment that Steve Simon made in his remarks was potentially in response to a suggestion by Yuri Polsky that combining men's and women's tennis bodies into one big umbrella organization in tennis could be one of the solutions for the latter's financial problems.

However, Polsky laid out potential roadblocks in such a merger, highlighting that this agreement is a matter of survival for one and a matter of reputation for another.

"For the WTA it is a matter of survival, for the ATP-a matter of reputation. [ATP leadership] doesn't want them to collapse because the optics would be bad. The ATP is in good financial shape, the tour has reserves, the players have retirement funds."

"The ATP is exploring its options, the question is, on what conditions could the merger be achieved? It is unclear what ATP's share [in a merged business] would be and to what extent the ATP is willing to subsidize the WTA," he said.

The idea of the merger was initially proposed by Swiss maestro Roger Federer in April 2020. He advocated for just the merger of organizing bodies and not combining tournaments.

