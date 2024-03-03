"WTAF?" - Martina Navratilova expresses outrage at students partaking in toe-licking charity event at Oklahoma high school

Martina Navratilova expressed her shock and disgust at a viral video showing students at an Oklahoma high school licking donors' toes as part of a charity fundraiser.

The footage showed students lying on the floor, licking the toes of the individuals during a charity fundraiser at Deer Creek High School in Edmond. This assembly aimed to fundraise for a coffee shop in Oklahoma City that employs individuals with physical or mental disabilities.

According to a Deer Creek School District statement, students had voluntarily signed up for the activities in advance and highlighted the impressive sum of $152,830.38 raised for the charity (via Dailymail.com).

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer who has been vocal about her opposition to trans women in women's sports, condemned the video.

"I’m speechless…If you don’t condemn this, you condone it. These adults need to be jailed on the grounds of sexual abuse of a child," Gains wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Gaines’ tweet caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the best tennis players in history. The 18-time Grand Slam champion quoted Gaines’ tweet and wrote:

"WTAF?"

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova backed Riley Gaines' stance against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova previously endorsed Riley Gaines' testimony against transgender athletes participating in women's sports.

Gaines spoke before the House subcommittee for Healthcare and Financial Services hearing that revolved around potentially allowing transgender athletes in women's sports.

The former NCAA swimmer cited her experiences, particularly competing with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, and argued that such inclusivity is "unfair" to women.

"Unfortunately, Thomas was not a one-off. Across the country and in various sports, males are entering women’s athletic competitions, being given spots on women’s teams, and being granted entry to our locker rooms. Common-sense Americans know intuitively that this is not fair to women," she said.

Gaines also referred to scientific research that showed that males had a clear edge over females and added that schools that let biological males join women’s sports were deliberately taking away athletic chances from women.

"Science supports that instinct. In fact, studies consistently show male bodies have about a 10% athletic advantage over female bodies. This gap is evident in almost every sport and at every level of competition," Gains said.

"A school that knowingly allows a male athlete to take a spot on a women's team or allows a male athlete to take the field in a women's game is denying a female student athletic opportunity, and that is sex-based discrimination and it violates Title IX regardless of what the new regulations might say," she added.

Martina Navratilova expressed support for Gaines' statements on social media, saying:

"Right on Riley!!! By including male bodies in women’s sports, when they all could compete in men’s sports, you are excluding a girl or a female from a team, from a podium etc," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).