Wuhan Open 2025 Schedule Day 2: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

Day 2 of the 2025 Wuhan Open promises to be an absolute cracker with the likes of Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, and Mirra Andreeva in action. While Osaka, Swiatek, Raducanu, and Andreeva open their respective singles campaigns on Tuesday (October 7), Pegula will team up with fellow American Ashlyn Krueger to take on doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova and Australia's Storm Hunter.
Some other blockbuster first-round matches at the WTA 1000 tournament include Jelena Ostapenko and Sorana Cirstea's sixth career clash, Bianca Andreescu's return to main-draw tennis, and youngsters Victoria Mboko and Maya Joint's doubles debut.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of this week's Wuhan Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of the 2025 Wuhan Open
Center Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [11] Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li
Followed by: [14] Emma Navarro vs [WC] Zhang Shuai
Note before 7:00 p.m. local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: [5] Mirra Andreeva vs Laura Siegemund
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [16] Liudmila Samsonova vs [LL] Emilia Arango
Followed by: [12] Karolina Muchova vs Marta Kostyuk
Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: [13] Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic
Followed by: Jelena Ostapenko vs [LL] Sorana Cirstea
Court 2
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaqueline Cristian vs McCartney Kessler
Followed by: Anna Kalinskaya vs Rebecca Sramkova
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Linda Noskova vs [Q] Yulia Putintseva
Court 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sofia Kenin vs [Q] Anastasia Zakharova
Followed by: Veronika Kudermetova vs Magdalena Frech
Followed by: Bianca Andreescu / Yuan Yue vs Wang Xiyu / Tang Qianhui
Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: Marta Kostyuk / Olga Danilovic vs [6] Guo Hanyu / Alexandra Panova
Court 4
Starting at 12:00 a.m. local time: Jessica Pegula / Ashlyn Krueger vs Katerina Siniakova / Storm Hunter
Followed by: Clara Tauson / Magda Linette vs [7] Timea Babos / Luisa Stefani
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Victoria Mboko / Maya Joint vs Tereza Mihalikova / Olivia Nicholls
Wuhan Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can watch Day 2 at the 2025 Wuhan Open unfold on the following websites and channels:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, DAZN
India - Tennis Channel, WTA TV
For more information, check the worldwide broadcast information on the official website of the WTA Tour.
Wuhan Open 2025: Match Timings
The day session on all courts at the Wuhan Open except Court 4 will begin from 11:00 a.m. local time onwards. While the evening session on Center Court will not start before 7:00 p.m. local time, the evening sessions on Court 1, Court 2, Court 3, and Court 4, respectively, have early start times. The match timings for fans in the US, the UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 of the WTA 1000 tournament are as follows:
