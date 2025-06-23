"Y’all gotta think first" - Coco Gauff firmly shuts down bizarre complaint about her custom Miu Miu outfit

Coco Gauff has issued a strong response to a bizarre complaint about her outfit at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open. The World No. 2 donned a custom designer look by New Balance and Miu Miu for her short-lived campaign at the WTA 500 event.

Gauff found it difficult to adapt to competing on grass after her remarkable victory at the French Open, as evidenced by her early exit in Berlin. Following a bye in the first round, the American locked horns with Wang Xinyu, who claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory in their second-round encounter. However, fans were most disappointed by only having one match to admire Gauff's New Balance x Miu Miu kit, featuring a green-and-white crop top and skirt.

Trending

Amid her preparations for the Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff shared a photo from her Berlin match and joked about achieving the rare feat of looking "normal" in a tennis picture.

"Rare tennis pic where my face actually looks normal," Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

A fan used that opportunity to criticize Gauff's Miu Miu outfit, complaining that the World No. 2 was constantly having to adjust her kit while playing.

"This outfit is a big NO. You kept adjusting it the whole time. They need to go back to the drawing board," the fan commented.

However, Coco Gauff firmly clarified that this issue was not unique to her Miu Miu kit because she had a habit of fiddling with her clothing and accessories to redirect her attention during matches.

"I always adjust my skirts or headbands 😂 not because it doesn’t fit it’s just something to do with my hands to not crash out on court, redirecting my focus onto something else instead of negative thoughts. almost every outfit i’m always moving something around. y’all gotta think first 😭😂," she responded.

Coco Gauff's comment on Instagram

Gauff recently also responded to a fan who suggested that the kit would've been better suited for her Wimbledon campaign, revealing why she likely wouldn't be allowed to wear the outfit at the grasscourt Major.

"I wish I could give this kit some more screen time" - Coco Gauff gets honest after shock Berlin Open exit

Coco Gauff at the Berlin Open - Source: Getty

Following her loss at the Berlin Tennis Open, Coco Gauff reflected on her early exit with a message on Instagram. The American acknowledged that it was very challenging to make such a quick jump to a different surface but expressed her intention to deliver a stronger performance in 2026.

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year 🫶🏾," Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

Gauff also admitted that she was disappointed about no longer being able to show off her stylish New Balance and Miu Miu kit.

"And I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon🤍🌱 see you guys soon!" she added.

Coco Gauff will look to clinch her second consecutive Grand Slam title when she returns to the court at the Wimbledon Championships, the main draw action of which will kick off on June 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More