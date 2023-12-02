Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka splitting the votes for the 'No. 1 WTA Player of 2023' has left tennis fans perplexed.

Swiatek and Sabalenka emerged as the standout players of the season, each achieving remarkable success on the tour. The Belarusian clinched three titles in 2023, including her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She also attained the World No. 1 ranking for the first time, holding the top spot for eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Swiatek won a tour-leading six titles, including her third French Open crown and maiden WTA Finals title. With an impressive tally of 68 match wins, she led the tour in victories and also claimed her second consecutive year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Tennis.com recently conducted a poll for the No. 1 WTA Player of 2023, with half of the panel favoring Sabalenka over Iga Swiatek. Although the Pole narrowly eked out a victory by three votes, fans were shocked by the even split.

Several fans were left puzzled by Sabalenka receiving half the votes, considering that Swiatek achieved more tournament wins, won more matches, held the World No. 1 ranking for a longer duration and had a superior head-to-head record against the Belarusian.

"Lmao. Swiątek won more tournaments, more matches, was #1 for pretty much whole year except these few weeks. Also Igs leads the H2H 6:3," one fan posted.

"No, I can't understand why half of the panel would vote for someone with half as many titles as the player who started and ended the year at #1 and won the tour's premier title…," another fan chimed in.

One fan criticized the panel members, labeling them as "Iga haters," and suggesting that this bias was the only plausible explanation for the even split.

"Lol the only thing we can understand is that half of your panel are Iga haters, then. As much as I like Aryna, she has absolutely nothing in her favor against Iga to be considered POTY," the fan commented.

"Y'all will vote for anything other than Iga and her team lbh," another user posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

A brief look at Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's head-to-head record this season

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have locked horns in nine tour-level encounters, with three of those taking place this season. Swiatek enjoys a dominant 6-3 lead in their head-to-head record.

The duo squared off in the Stuttgart Open final, where the Pole secured a 6-3, 6-4 victory to defend her title. However, Sabalenka avenged the loss at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid, beating the four-time Grand Slam champion 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the title clash.

Their most recent clash took place in the WTA Finals semifinals, with the year-end World No. 1 ranking on the line. While the Belarusian needed to beat Iga Swiatek to retain the top spot, the Pole had to not only triumph in the semifinals but also take the title.

Iga Swiatek did just that, beating Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2. She then claimed a lopsided 6-1, 6-0 win over Jessica Pegula in the final to clinch her maiden title at the year-end championships to secure her second straight year-end World No. 1 finish.