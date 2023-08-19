Andy Roddick has firmly dismissed the criticism leveled at him for his comments on Novak Djokovic's historic win over Gael Monfils at the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

On Thursday, August 17, Djokovic defeated Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and eight minutes to advance to the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event. With his win, the Serb secured the record for most wins without a defeat against a player, surpassing Rafael Nadal's 18-0 record against Richard Gasquet.

During an appearance on the Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick poked fun at the Frenchman's lopsided record against the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Novak's record against Gael Monfils can almost legally drink in this country. Okay, jokes aside, it was no fault of Monfils'. It was clinical from Novak, sharp from start to finish," he said.

A fan on social media criticized the former World No. 1 for his remarks, deeming them to be "nasty" and "hateful." The fan also claimed that the American wouldn't appreciate similar comments directed at himself.

In response, Roddick defended himself by sarcastically questioning his ability to understand Monfils' position, making a veiled reference to his unenviable 3-21 record against Roger Federer.

"Yeah how could I possibly understand if people publicly stated that I had a lopsided record against one of the greats? Not sure how I’d deal w it …," Roddick tweeted.

His response was not received well by the fan who shared their expectation of a more professional approach and accused the American of using the facts to "insult" Monfils.

However, Roddick doubled down on his remarks and expressed his intention to continue to incorporate jokes into the show in order to add an enjoyable element to the proceedings.

"Got it. No humor involved. I’m actually positive you didn’t watch the entire show. I was effusive in praise for Gael and how he’s come back. I won’t stop w jokes and humor. Part of of what makes our show fun. I’ve been on both sides of it and would guess I have a good/balances understanding of it. Be well," he responded.

"I'm continually amazed at how Novak Djokovic can stop and start his season" - Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic

During the segment, Andy Roddick also expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic's ability to sustain a high level of play despite not having played competitive tennis since his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 final.

"I'm continually amazed at how Novak can stop and start his season, as we've seen in the last 3-4 years," he said.

Roddick lauded the Serb for making tennis look "way easier than it actually is". He also highlighted the 23-time Grand Slam champion's psychological edge over his opponents.

"He can instantly pick up right from where he left off. He makes it look way easier than it actually is. He struck the ball beautifully tonight. Yeah it's tough when you're out of the match before it's even started," he added.

Following his win over Gael Monfils, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open. Djokovic enjoys a perfect 6-0 head-to-head record against the American.

