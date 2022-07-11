"Yes, Jelena! He needs to be put in his place, we are with you, enough is enough"- Fans react to Jelena Djokovic calling out the journalist who dubbed Novak Djokovic 'anti-vax poster boy'

In the 2022 Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in three hours and one minute to lift his seventh grass-court Major title. In a press conference following the match, the Serb was asked whether he would consider taking the coronavirus vaccine in order to participate at the 2022 US Open, to which Djokovic said "No."
Soon after, journalist Ben Rothenberg and Djokovic's wife Jelena exchanged a few confrontational thoughts on Twitter after Rothenberg used the term 'anti-vax poster boy' for the 35-year-old champion.
"Unless there is a swift change in US immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year. US requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy," Rothenberg wrote.
Fans were quick to come to the support of Novak Djokovic as they joined Jelena to criticize the journalist. Here are a few reactions to the entire conversation:
"Don't worry jelena, Ben won't fail in his role of spreading bile and division, whereas you and novak display love, family values and healthy living. More power to you and your lovely family and loved novaks win today, he is the goat," a fan posted.
"Absolute shambles. Why should an elite athlete have to take a vaccine they don’t need that has proven detrimental heart effects in some cases, specifically in males 18-40," a fan tweeted.
"It’s really simple on the Novak Djokovic vaccination thing: His body, his choice. He’s not pushing his views on anyone else, so no one should be pushing theirs on him. Respect his choice," a user said.
"Did you notice, Ben, that the tournaments in Belgrade were the first ATP tournaments to provide free vaccines for players and their team members? Nobody mentioned it: it doesn’t fit the anti-vaxxer narrative…it fits the “free-to-choose” narrative, perhaps because it’s true," another tweet read.
Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer for Grand Slam titles
When Novak Djokovic won the first three Grand Slams last year, no one would have thought he would have to wait another year to win his next Major. On Sunday, the Serb defeated Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final and lifted his 21st Grand Slam title, 364 days after his last one at Wimbledon 2021, where he downed Matteo Berrettini in the summit clash.
This was Djokovic's seventh title at the All England Club, bringing him level with America's Pete Sampras and William Renshaw. Among the men, only Roger Federer, with eight, has more titles at SW19.
The Serb now stands one Major clear of Roger Federer and one short of Rafael Nadal. After Djokovic won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the Big 3 found themselves tied with 20 Grand Slams each. Nadal won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year to extend his tally of titles to 22.