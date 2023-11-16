"Yes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal never peed & never got sore in a long match" - Novak Djokovic fans blast Adriano Panatta over his latest jibe at Serb

Novak Djokovic's fans have condemned former Italian tennis player Adriano Panatta for his recent jibe at the Serb following his loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

Sinner earned his first win over the World No. 1 with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) victory in the round-robin stage of the year-end championships on Wednesday, November 16. The three-setter, which saw 36 games being played apart from the two tiebreaks, lasted for three hours and nine minutes.

The Serb utilized a bathroom break and a therapy session with the physio during the match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion's actions were criticized by 1976 French Open winner Adriano Panatta, who called Djokovic out in a recent conversation with Punto de Break. Panatta stated that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal showed more responsibility on the court.

“Have you ever seen Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal behave the way Djokovic did tonight? He would have bet anything that he would try for the match to break the rhythm, he always does. First the bathroom, then the physio, he tries everything,” the Italian said.

Panatta's assessment angered the World No. 1's fans on the internet, with one of them negating the Italian's claim completely.

"Yes, I have seen both Federer and Nadal behave the same way, like Djokovic and every other player throughout tennis history," they wrote on X.

Another supporter defended the Serb by highlighting his contribution to tennis by setting up the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) to give voice to athletes playing the sport.

"Federer and Nadal would also never create or even join a players association to fight for the rights of lower ranked players," the supporter wrote.

A third fan took a sarcastic dig at Panatta.

"Yes Federer and Nadal have never peed and have never gotten sore in a long match," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

"Nothing personal but I dislike Novak Djokovic" - Adriano Panatta

Adriano Panatta's recent remarks against the World No. 1 have brought into light another statement made by the Italian in 2022 dismissing the Serb.

The statement in 2022 compared the Serb with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal again, with the Italian describing the 24-time Grand Slam champion as someone he disliked.

"I am following someone like Federer, who was and always will be tennis. Nadal? I enjoy watching his matches and above all, I admire him from a human point of view. Djokovic? Nothing personal but I dislike him, I'm a bit unpleasant with all the statements he made in the last two years. He hasn't got one right." (Via Rai Radio 1)

Panatta was referring to the 36-year-old's view regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

