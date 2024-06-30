Boris Becker recently raised questions over Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou’s coaching partnership ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Rune, however, did not appreciate the inquisitiveness.

Holger Rune is gearing up to defend his quarterfinal run from last year at SW19, and his preparations are in full swing on the tournament grounds. In hopes of getting some much-needed practice sets under his belt, the Dane, who suffered an opening-round upset to Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s Club Championships, recently practiced with Novak Djokovic. He also competed at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event, earning a 6-2, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov.

Throughout his training block at Wimbledon, Holger Rune has enjoyed the company of his performance analyst, Mike James, and his physio, Louis Fresneau, both part of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. Former Danish player Kenneth Carlsen, too, has been by his side in London. However, his coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has been conspicuous by his absence.

According to his social media updates, Mouratoglou is presently in London. The coach, widely known for his partnership with Serena Williams, recently attended an event hosted by Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios.

Boris Becker, who briefly coached Rune, was quick to question the French coach’s seeming no-show at the tennis player’s practice sessions despite being in the city.

"Quick question: I see @pmouratoglou in London but NOT with @holgerrune2003 at @Wimbledon…they are still working together?!?" Boris Becker wondered.

Holger Rune, however, was not a fan of the German legend’s public way of questioning and called his move “super strange.” He also clarified that he is still working with the coach.

"Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff. The answer to your question is yes, we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned," he clarified.

"I need people who can be there all the time" - What Holger Rune said after splitting from three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker

Holger Rune (R) pictured with Boris Becker at the 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune has had a turbulent year when it comes to his on-court results and his coaching partnerships.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the Dane seemed firm about his team, which was comprised of Patrick Mouratoglou and his childhood coach, Lars Christensen. However, following his surprising opening-round exit at the US Open the following month, he split from both. Rune’s mother, Aneke, hinted at “ego clashes” between the coaches at the time.

In October 2023, the 21-year-old announced three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, who previously coached Novak Djokovic, as his coach. In December, he also added Roger Federer’s former coach, Severin Luthi, to the team.

However, in February this year, amid growing speculation over Becker and Luthi’s absence, Holger Rune confirmed that he had ended the partnerships.

"I have learned a lot and found out what is important for me to feel good and at the same time develop. I have big ambitions and big goals, and I need people around me who have the same visions and who I can trust to achieve my goals," he said after the separation, according to IMG.

"I need people who know me, who can be there all the time. That gives me peace and joy in a world that changes every single week," he added.

Just weeks later, at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, the 2022 Paris Masters champion renewed his partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou.

It remains to be seen if the French coach joins the team at Wimbledon in time for Rune’s opening match against Kwon Soon-woo on Tuesday, July 2.

