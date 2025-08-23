Tennis fans recently took a dig at Taylor Fritz being replaced by Novak Djokovic despite leading the quarter as the top seed. Fritz will enter the quarter as the fourth seed while Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz will take the top three seeds, respectively. Fritz will be competing in the third quarter, which includes Frances Tiafoe, Holger Rune, and the Serb. He reached his first major final at Flushing Meadows last year, becoming the first American tennis player to make it to the final match of any Grand Slam tournament since 2009. He made it to the finals before falling to Sinner. Ahead of this year's US Open, Tennis TV gave a preview of the men's singles draw and replaced Fritz's image (as the top seed of the quarter) with Djokovic, who is entering as the seventh seed. The graphic did not sit well with Taylor's fans, one of whom referred to the post as 'rude.'&quot;This is crazy disrespectful btw…taylor fritz is fourth seed why would it not be his quater. not to mention that its also his home slam….pretty rude.&quot;Camila @CamilaLINKthis is crazy disrespectful btw…taylor fritz is fourth seed why would it not be his quater. not to mention that its also his home slam….pretty rudeAnother fan chimed in with their opinion while viewing the post as disrespectful towards the American. &quot;What the f***, why is Djokovic picture there when its Fritzys quarter? you are beyond disrespectful.&quot;Garry @GarryLINKWhat the fuck, why is Djokovic picture there when its Fritzys quarter? @TennisTV you are beyond disrespectful.Another fan expressed their discontent after subscribing to Tennis TV for their favorite player, Fritz. &quot;I bought Tennis tv because Fritz is my favorite player, I don't know why Djokoovic was in the number 4 spot? wth?&quot;Loraine Oliver @Loraine OliverLINKI bought Tennis tv because Fritz is my favorite player, I don't know why Djokoovic was in the number 4 spot? wth?Here are a few more fan reactions:&quot;Kinda disrespectful to put Djokovic in the picture when it is Fritz’s quarter. If this was done to Djokovic, his fans would riot.&quot;Lauren S @Lauren SLINKKinda disrespectful to put Djokovic in the picture when it is Fritz’s quarter. If this was done to Djokovic, his fans would riot&quot;Fritz should be in the picture. He's n. 4. Nole is n. 7 WTF!&quot;Rossella Rome ◥ ◤ @RossellaRomeLINK@TennisTV Fritz should be in the picture. He's n. 4. Nole is n. 7 WTF!&quot;There is no Djoko quarter by seeding. Should be Fritz.&quot;Anna Lee @Anna LeeLINKThere is no Djoko quarter by seeding. Should be FritzNovak Djokovic opens up about his approach ahead of competing at the 2025 US OpenNovak Djokovic at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Novak Djokovic hasn't competed in any official matches recently. Despite being inactive in the competition circuit, he recently showed confidence in his tough three-week training sessions. Djokovic stated that he skipped the competitions to spend time with his family and now has a new approach, with a focus on finding joy and motivation in the game. “[I may be] ‘cold’ in terms of the matches, official matches… but I have put in a lot of training in last three, four weeks. I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Djokovic explained.“I’m not chasing the ranking, not collecting points, not defending anything, etc. I just don’t think about it anymore. What’s important is where I find motivation and joy,” the former World No.1 concluded.&quot; (bolavip.com)Novak Djokovic last competed at the Wimbledon semifinals, where he fell short ahead of Jannik Sinner, who claimed the victory 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.