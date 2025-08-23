  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "You are beyond disrespectful" - Fans annoyed as Taylor Fritz subbed for Novak Djokovic in 'rude' US Open graphic ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

"You are beyond disrespectful" - Fans annoyed as Taylor Fritz subbed for Novak Djokovic in 'rude' US Open graphic ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 23, 2025 06:10 GMT
Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. Insets: Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner. (Images by Getty)
Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. Insets: Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner. (Images by Getty)

Tennis fans recently took a dig at Taylor Fritz being replaced by Novak Djokovic despite leading the quarter as the top seed. Fritz will enter the quarter as the fourth seed while Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz will take the top three seeds, respectively.

Ad

Fritz will be competing in the third quarter, which includes Frances Tiafoe, Holger Rune, and the Serb. He reached his first major final at Flushing Meadows last year, becoming the first American tennis player to make it to the final match of any Grand Slam tournament since 2009. He made it to the finals before falling to Sinner. Ahead of this year's US Open, Tennis TV gave a preview of the men's singles draw and replaced Fritz's image (as the top seed of the quarter) with Djokovic, who is entering as the seventh seed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The graphic did not sit well with Taylor's fans, one of whom referred to the post as 'rude.'

"This is crazy disrespectful btw…taylor fritz is fourth seed why would it not be his quater. not to mention that its also his home slam….pretty rude."
Ad

Another fan chimed in with their opinion while viewing the post as disrespectful towards the American.

"What the f***, why is Djokovic picture there when its Fritzys quarter? you are beyond disrespectful."
Ad

Another fan expressed their discontent after subscribing to Tennis TV for their favorite player, Fritz.

"I bought Tennis tv because Fritz is my favorite player, I don't know why Djokoovic was in the number 4 spot? wth?"
Ad

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Kinda disrespectful to put Djokovic in the picture when it is Fritz’s quarter. If this was done to Djokovic, his fans would riot."
Ad
"Fritz should be in the picture. He's n. 4. Nole is n. 7 WTF!"
Ad
"There is no Djoko quarter by seeding. Should be Fritz."
Ad

Novak Djokovic opens up about his approach ahead of competing at the 2025 US Open

Novak Djokovic at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic hasn't competed in any official matches recently. Despite being inactive in the competition circuit, he recently showed confidence in his tough three-week training sessions. Djokovic stated that he skipped the competitions to spend time with his family and now has a new approach, with a focus on finding joy and motivation in the game.

Ad
“[I may be] ‘cold’ in terms of the matches, official matches… but I have put in a lot of training in last three, four weeks. I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Djokovic explained.
“I’m not chasing the ranking, not collecting points, not defending anything, etc. I just don’t think about it anymore. What’s important is where I find motivation and joy,” the former World No.1 concluded." (bolavip.com)

Novak Djokovic last competed at the Wimbledon semifinals, where he fell short ahead of Jannik Sinner, who claimed the victory 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications