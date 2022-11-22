"You can’t deny he is the most dominant player on all surfaces" - Rennae Stubbs picks Djokovic as 'best player in the world' ahead of Rafael Nadal

Rennae Stubbs gave her thoughts on the highly contested Greatest of All Time (GOAT) battle among the Big 3, picking Novak Djokovic over great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Former doubles World No.1 Stubbs pointed out how the Serbian was the most dominant on all surfaces as she laid out his titles to support her position: 21 at the Grand Slams, 38 at the Masters 1000 level. and, most recently, six at the ATP Finals.

"@DjokerNole is the best player in the world. 21 Slams, 38 Masters, 6 ATP Finals. Insane numbers. No matter who your favorite player is [among] Roger, Rafa and Novak, you can’t deny he’s the most [dominant] player on ALL surfaces. Hard, grass, clay and indoors. Can’t wait for @AustralianOpen," posted Stubbs on Twitter.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @DjokerNole is the best player in the world. 21 slams, 38 masters, 6 ATP finals. Insane numbers. No matter who ur favorite player is between Roger, Rafa & Novak, u can't deny he's the most dominate player on ALL surfaces. Hard, grass, clay & indoors. can't wait 4 @AustralianOpen

Djokovic recently tied Federer for the most titles in the year-end championships in Turin as the Big 3, the Swiss' retirement notwithstanding, continues to hold and contest (at least Nadal and Djokovic) the biggest trophies and records on tour.

With Australia overturning its visa ban on Djokovic, he may well be on his way to equalling Nadal's record 22 Major titles, further tightening the race for and fueling the GOAT debate.

A Nadal fan took offense on Stubbs' stand, siding with the Spaniard's Grand Slam count – one more than the recently crowned season finale champion.

Doris @Dorli_Wi @rennaestubbs @DjokerNole @AustralianOpen 22 slams is more than 21 snd and where is he more dominant on clay?

Stubbs countered that by saying that while they could be both huge Nadal fans, she was just stating a fact: the Spaniard is missing one trophy in his arsenal – he is yet to win on the indoor courts of the ATP Finals.

"I know you’re a huge Rafa fan, as am I. He could be my favorite athlete or player of all time. But I’m stating facts here. He hasn’t won one ATP end-of-year final title. Why? Because it’s indoors and [it] doesn’t suit his way of playing like hard, clay or even grass courts," said Stubbs.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @Dorli_Wi @DjokerNole @AustralianOpen Doris. I know you're a huge Rafa fan, as am I. He could be my favorite athlete/player of all time. But i'm stating facts here. He hasn't won 1 ATP end of year final title. Why? Because it's indoors & doesn't suit his way of playing like hard, clay or even grass courts.

Another Nadal supporter, however, agreed with Stubbs, saying that the World No. 5 was "brilliant" and "a pleasure to watch."

Sarah Sobers @SarahSobers3 @rennaestubbs @DjokerNole @AustralianOpen As a massive Rafa fan I have to agree with you. He's so brilliant it's a pleasure to watch.

It's all about giving credit where it is due, according to Stubbs.

"I’m as big a fan of Roger and Rafa there is and respect the s--- out of them. But you have to give credit where it’s due and Novak is incredible," said Stubbs.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @SarahSobers3 @DjokerNole @AustralianOpen I'm as big a fan of Roger and Rafa there is and respect the S—- out of them. But u have to give credit where it's due and Novak is incredible.

Novak Djokovic: I'll do anything in my power to challenge the young guys for the biggest trophies

Novak Djokovic in action at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic has just pocketed his 91st career title overall at the ATP Finals on Sunday. However, he remains as hungry as ever to add more to his trophy cabinet.

While the Next Gen may be slowly carving their spot in a world long claimed by the Big 3, the Serbian vows to hold his ground.

"For me, that's love and passion, really. As long as that's there, I'll do anything in my power to challenge the young guys for the biggest trophies," he said in a press conference.

"I don't feel like there's any stopping happening, or thoughts about letting the tennis career go for some time now. I feel motivated. I feel good in my own body. I take care of myself. Of course, great team of people. As long as there's that flair happening inside of me," he added.

