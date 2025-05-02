"You have completely destroyed this girl" - Iga Swiatek fans furious at Pole's psychologist Daria after humiliating Madrid Open exit to Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek's humiliating 1-6, 1-6 loss to Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open prompted several tennis fans to take swipes at the Pole's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz. Many urged Swiatek to part ways with her compatriot, citing issues in the former No. 1's on-court mentality.

Ad

Mentally, Swiatek was all over the place during her semifinal clash against Gauff in the Spanish capital. The Pole uncharacteristically made 21 unforced errors throughout the contest, while her American opponent made only four. Furthermore, there were repeated instances of the five-time Major winner looking extremely frustrated. She even had an emotional breakdown at one point, during which she covered her head and face with a towel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), particularly those who are loyal towards Iga Swiatek, were concerned by the developments that unfolded for the Pole in the Madrid Open semis against Coco Gauff. They proceeded to air their frustrations in the direction of Daria Abramowicz, a noted Polish sports psychologist who has been in Swiatek's team since 2019.

"Daria Abramowicz you have completely destroyed this girl," a fan wrote.

"Daria Abramowicz u better f**k off I swear to God u are DONE. Ur talks are USELESS. Ur work is USELESS. Go work with other players. Ur time is UP. IT AINT WORKING NO MORE. She needs new perspective & u need to LEAVE for her sake. If u really care do her and us a favour & F**K OFF," commented another.

Ad

"Sad to see this, but I do think Swiatek is someone who just hates losing, she wants to be the best and really struggles to cope when she's not. I just hope she doesn't have a win at all costs mentality, maybe she needs a new psychologist too and moves away from Daria Abramowicz?," another fan chimed in.

Ad

"Iga realizing 50 years later that Daria Abramowicz was the problem all along," wrote one fan, who also added a GIF.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Imagine going through a loss like that and having Daria Abramowicz as a psychologist to help you through it. A truly unthinkable situation," another opined.

"Time to replace Daria with a healthier professional. Time for Wim to either step up and help actually solve, or step aside. Time for Iga to face the personal demons clawing her back, accept the pain, and then move on from it anew. Change is needed, from all sides of the equation," weighed in yet another fan.

Ad

Despite her influential position in Iga Swiatek's team, Daria Abramowicz has faced criticism in the past. Earlier this year, another sports psychologist made a worrying assessment of the relationship shared by the Poles.

Sports psychologist called Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz's relationship "disturbed"

Daria Abramowicz (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) during a practice session at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (Source: Getty)

Darius Nowicki, another prominent sports psychologist hailing from Poland, painted a worrying picture of the relationship between Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz in March this year. According to Nowicki, the lines between a personal and professional relationship have been blurred when it comes to the WTA No. 2's equation with Abramowicz.

Ad

"If we were to look at this relationship only and exclusively from the point of view of strictly psychological workshop, then it is indeed a disturbed relationship, in which certain boundaries of professional distance between the psychologist and the client are crossed," Nowicki told Interia Sport. (translated from Polish)

After her latest setback against Gauff in Madrid, the Pole minced no words as she reflected on her poor performance, calling it "pretty bad".

Iga Swiatek is yet to win a title this season, with the Pole's most recent success coming at last year's French Open. So far in 2025, she has played 30 matches, 8 of which have been defeats. She would be keen on bouncing back to form at this year's Italian Open next, which is the last WTA 1000 claycourt event before her French Open title defense begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More