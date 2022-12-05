Andre Agassi paid tribute to his longtime coach Nick Bollettieri in a letter after he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The former American World No. 1 was one of Bollettieri's brightest pupils and trained under him for a decade. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011 and paid tribute to his former coach in a letter.

Agassi thanked Bollettieri for being there for him during the most formative period of his life and career, and for giving him time to "get to know himself" and his game.

"Thank you [Nick Bollettieri] for being there for me at the most formative times of my life and career. As an adult looking back, I can't imagine what a handful I must have been. You gave me the space to grow and experiment, you gave me counsel and wisdom. You gave me time to get to know my game and myself," Andre Agassi wrote.

The 52-year-old also wrote that Bollettieri lived and breathed tennis and created a generation of champions and said the International Tennis Hall of Fame was incomplete without him.

"I want you to know how much I appreciate the love and devotion you have for tennis. You were up at five in the morning, tirelessly creating the environment that we needed to thrive. You lived and breathed tennis and created an unparalleled generation of champions. The International Tennis Hall Of Fame will not be complete until you are there alongside all of the champions that you gave to the world," he added.

Andre Agassi's former coach Nick Bollettieri passes away at 91

Nick Bollettieri breathed his last aged 91.

Nick Bollettieri passed away on Sunday night at his home in Florida. The 91-year-old reportedly suffered from a series of health issues.

Former World No. 2 Tommy Haas, one of his many pupils, took to social media to pay tribute to Andre Agassi's former coach Bollettieri after the news broke.

“So many memories, i am not sure where to begin. Nickiiii, that's how i have called you for the longest time. Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me, and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams,” Haas wrote.

“You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind. I surely will miss you around the academy, our Tennis talks, miss showing of your tan, white teeth and body fat, miss watching you do Tai Chi, miss playing Golf with you watching you try to cheat, eating a Snickers bar and running for the bushes, and hearing all about your plans even at the age of 91. Thanks again for everything.........RIP Nickiiii,” he added.

Apart from Andre Agassi and Tommy Haas, Nick Bollettieri has coached several high-profile players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis, to name a few.

