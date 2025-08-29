  • home icon
"You are so cute": Paula Badosa adorably reacts to Emma Raducanu enjoying her day off amid US Open campaign, Brit shares sweet response

By Stuti Dutta
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:20 GMT
Emma Raducanu(left) and Paula Badosa(right). Images:Getty
Emma Raducanu and Paula Badosa exchanged a few friendly words after the Briton shared pictures from her day off during her 2025 US Open campaign. Raducanu called it a "sports day" during which she tried her hand at golf and soccer.

Raducanu delivered a near-perfect performance in her second-round match against Janice Tjen. She fired eight aces and made zero double faults. She eventually dispatched her opponent 6-2, 6-1 in an hour.

Raducanu shared a photo dump from her day off after the match. In it, she can be seen on a golf cart with her feet up, enjoying the ride. Later, a short video showed her hitting the golf ball and celebrating.

"Sports day 💃🏻🎾🏌️‍♀️⚽️🚶‍♀️🎥" Raducanu captioned the post on Instagram.
In another video, she can be seen kicking a soccer ball with her new coach, Francis Roig. The 57-year-old is Rafael Nadal's former coach and was part of the team that saw the Spaniard lift 22 Grand Slam trophies.

Paula Badosa, who is currently out of action due to persistent back injuries, saw the post and commented:

"You are so cute🩷"

Raducanu replied:

"@paulabadosa 🥰miss u."
The duo are close friends and often comment on each other's social media posts. Raducanu will next face Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open.

Elena Rybakina explained she and Emma Raducanu "rarely text" due to busy schedules

Emma Raducanu will face Elena Rybakina in the third round of the 2025 US Open on Friday, August 29. They will meet on court at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the quest for their second Grand Slam title.

2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina made a strong start to her US Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Julieta Pareja in the opening round. She next defeated Tereza Valentova 6-3, 7-6 to secure a third-round spot.

In a press conference after the match, Rybakina was asked if she stayed in touch with the 2021 US Open champion on tour.

"(We) Rarely (text), but yeah, I think she's a nice girl and of course, we're all busy with our schedules and our teams, so, of course we don't spend much time together, but she's a really nice girl outside the court," Rybakina said.

The two players' head-to-head record is 1-0 in Rybakina's favor. Their only on-court encounter was in the Round of 32 at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

About the author
Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
