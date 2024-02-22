"You deserve the good result" - Boris Becker keeps 'fingers crossed' for Simona Halep as she awaits CAS decision after 'nightmare' doping ban

Boris Becker has reacted to Simona Halep's optimistic message after her recently concluded hearing in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Halep was provisionally suspended from tennis by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. The former World No. 1 was dealt a further blow in May 2023, when the ITIA found her guilty of a second breach, which involved irregularities in her biological passport.

As a consequence of her multiple breaches of ITIA's anti-doping regulations, Halep was given a four-year ban. She maintained her innocence and took matters to the CAS, where her three-day hearing ended on 10 February.

After the conclusion of the hearing, the two-time Grand Slam winner shared an update with her followers on social media.

"The nightmare that I have lived for a year and half has finished. I had the chance to present my defense in front of TAS (Swiss acronym for CAS), to show that I never did any kind of doping. This is what I have said from the first day that I was accused." Halep wrote in an Instagram post.

Boris Becker, who has been one of Halep's most vocal supporters during her ordeal, reacted to the post.

"Fingers crossed Simo!!! You deserve the good result and hopefully come back to play more tennis... we have missed you!" Becker wrote in a comment on Halep's post.

Boris Becker's comment on Simona Halep's Instagram post

Boris Becker reacts to Holger Rune's reunion with Patrick Mouratoglou

Boris Becker (R) with Holger Rune (L) at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Boris Becker became a member of Holger Rune's camp in October 2023. At the time, the 20-year-old was aiming to improve his form and qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals. Becker's impact was profound, as Rune's form radically improved under the German.

However, the association did not last long. A few days after the conclusion of this year's Australian Open, where Rune suffered one of the shocks of the tournament at the hand of French wildcard Arthur Cazaux, Becker announced his departure from the Dane's camp.

The World No. 7 has now decided to reunite with Patrick Mouratoglou, who he has worked with previously. Under Mouratoglou's tutelage, Rune won his biggest title so far in his young career when he defeated Novak Djokovic to lift the 2022 Paris Masters trophy.

Becker reacted to the news as he wished both Rune and Mouratoglou all the best for their future.

"I heard the good news! Holger Rune is back with Patrick Mouratoglou! Wishing you guys lots of success in the upcoming tournaments and for the rest of the season!" Becker wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).