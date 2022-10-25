"You have to enjoy both Carlos and Nadal" - Sergi Bruguera brushes aside talk of comparison between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Sergi Bruguera is in no mood to entertain any talk of comparison between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, recently appealing to the tennis world to cherish both tennis superstars. Spain's Davis Cup captain believes that while there is generational change, it is important to enjoy the fact that both Spaniards are at the top of their games.

Comparisons between the two players have been rife ever since the talented youngster emerged on the scene, and many expect current ATP No. 1 Alcaraz to emulate some of Nadal's feats. Bruguera gave his thoughts on the debate, speaking after the announcement of Spain's Davis Cup squad.

"He (Alcaraz) is number one in the world, he is 19 years old and of course, he is a different player. You have to enjoy both Carlos and Nadal. You don't have to talk about generational change but enjoy both," Sergi Bruguera said, according to Marca.

Alcaraz has not relinquished the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings since becoming the youngest ever ATP No. 1 after the US Open. As he aims to hold onto the top spot at the end of the year, his biggest challenge will come from Nadal, who is currently the World No. 2 and has no points to defend for the rest of the season.

Nadal was not among those named in Spain's squad for next month's Davis Cup Finals. Alcaraz will play alongside Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Marcel Granollers for Team Spain, while a fifth player will also be announced in due course. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will not be that player as he has already decided not to play in the Davis Cup this year.

Team captain Bruguera opened up about the same, revealing that Nadal had expressed his Davis Cup intentions to him at the start of the year. Bruguera went on to clarify that the Spanish great has won Spain many Davis Cup titles in the past and has the right to choose not to play.

"At the beginning of the year, he already told me not to count on him, that he would not be for the Davis Cup. He has always been, but this time he is not. He has the right to choose. He has won many Davis Cups," Bruguera stated.

Rafael Nadal confirmed to participate in Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Seven

Rafael Nadal's participation in the Paris Masters and ATP Finals has been confirmed, according to multiple reports. The Spanish great has been training in his academy in Manacor over the past few days, after becoming a father for the first time. He needs to do well in both the season-ending tournaments to end the year as the World No. 1 for the sixth time in his career.

The 36-year-old has never won either the Paris Masters or the ATP Finals. His best result at the Paris Masters was making the 2007 final, while he reached two finals at the ATP Finals in 2009 and 2013. He is among the most successful players this season, joint-second with Novak Djokovic for most titles won (four), while Alcaraz leads the pack with five titles to his name.

