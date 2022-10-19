Jez Green, Dominic Thiem's physical trainer, recently remarked that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal would not want to play against the Austrian if he's fully fit.

Thiem made his comeback on the tour in March after being sidelined for nearly a year due to a wrist injury. After a string of early losses, the former World No. 3 has shown improved form over the past few months.

Green took to Twitter to provide an update on Thiem's fitness, saying that the Austrian would be back to his best soon, before adding a warning to Djokovic and Nadal.

"He could beat Nadal and Djokovic at their best. He was the next No. 1. We’ll start seeing the real, full-on, vintage Thiem soon. Make no mistake, Novak and Rafa are not going to want to see a fully fit Thiem back!" Green tweeted.

Jez Green, Thiem's physical trainer, for @tennishead "He could beat Nadal and Djokovic at their best. He was the next No. 1. We'll start seeing the real, full-on, vintage Thiem soon. Make no mistake, Novak and Rafa are not going to want to see a fully fit Thiem back!"

Tennis fans were left bemused by Green's statements, with one Twitter user suggesting that the fitness trainer was deluding himself.

"You are lying to nobody but yourself. You are only fooling one person and it is you. Literally, NOBODY is worried about Dominic Thiem EXCEPT FOR YOU!" the user wrote.

Literally, NOBODY is worried about Dominic Thiem EXCEPT FOR YOU!



"You are lying to nobody but yourself. You are only fooling one person and it is you. Literally, NOBODY is worried about Dominic Thiem EXCEPT FOR YOU!"

One fan opined that Thiem's best days were behind him, comparing his return from injury to that of Nadal and Roger Federer.

"I'm afraid Thiem's best days are behind him. He hasn't shown enough progress in the last 8 months. We have seen how the Top 3 bounded back from injuries, especially Rafa and Roger winning Slams and Masters 1000 right away," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to Jez Green's comments:

Ghadi @ghadanrahl @WeAreTennis @tennishead Thiem is a good player but I don't think he could beat them at their best... These guys are on another level @WeAreTennis @tennishead Thiem is a good player but I don't think he could beat them at their best... These guys are on another level

Madel Suravilla @madel_suravilla @ghadanrahl @WeAreTennis . He couldn’t beat Rafa at his best when Rafa is healthy and fit. I don’t care about Djoker. Thiem could beat him for all I care. Only Rafa for me. @tennishead I agree. He couldn’t beat Rafa at his best when Rafa is healthy and fit. I don’t care about Djoker. Thiem could beat him for all I care. Only Rafa for me. @ghadanrahl @WeAreTennis @tennishead I agree 💯. He couldn’t beat Rafa at his best when Rafa is healthy and fit. I don’t care about Djoker. Thiem could beat him for all I care. Only Rafa for me.

Jackson @MCFCJackson51 @WeAreTennis @tennishead He lost the important matches though, for the most part. Lost 2 FO finals to Nadal and 1 AO final to Novak. He got Djokovic in the FO semi in 2019, but went on to lose to Nadal. US Open 2020 was compromised to say the least. @WeAreTennis @tennishead He lost the important matches though, for the most part. Lost 2 FO finals to Nadal and 1 AO final to Novak. He got Djokovic in the FO semi in 2019, but went on to lose to Nadal. US Open 2020 was compromised to say the least.

DomiNos @ThiemTsipasFan @WeAreTennis @tennishead As much as we're all waiting to see Thiem back at his best, his trainer is just putting a target on his back here. @WeAreTennis @tennishead As much as we're all waiting to see Thiem back at his best, his trainer is just putting a target on his back here.

Suzanne Thomas @sue_susy_susana @WeAreTennis @tennishead Hopeful thinking. I really like Thiem but the way he has performed in ALL these tournaments it seems that his better days are behind him. @WeAreTennis @tennishead Hopeful thinking. I really like Thiem but the way he has performed in ALL these tournaments it seems that his better days are behind him.

"Rafael Nadal is probably the best role model for this experience" - Dominic Thiem on his injury setbacks

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem embrace at the net following a match

In a recent interview, Dominic proclaimed that Rafael Nadal was the best role model for players who were returning to the tour after lengthy injury layoffs, referring to the Spaniard as an "inspiration."

“He is probably the best role model for this experience," said Thiem. "He did it not just once but four or five times to come back from a long injury time of six months or even more. And the form was always amazing. So it’s a great inspiration.”

