"You know I already ordered some for Jr" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian announces his new purchase for daughter Olympia

Serena William’s husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has shared an update on the new addition to his daughter’s sneaker collection.

Atoms, the footwear brand launched their new sneaker line, Kids Model 123. This range of kids' shoes has a redesigned outsole to make every movement in the shoes a comfortable one.

Alexis Ohanian, who had closely worked with Waqas Ali and Sidra Qasim, the founders of Atoms for many years, was quick to show his support by announcing that he has already ordered a pair for his daughter Olympia. He took to Twitter the recent update on his new purchase of the Kids Model 123 collection.

“You know I already ordered some for Jr.” wrote on X (formerly Twitter) reposting Atoms’ post.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian had worked with the husband and wife founder-duo since their first shoe brand Markhor. He even sported a sneaker from Atoms in the 2019 Met Gala.

"The thing that I love about Atoms is that it isn't just a different look, it's a different feel. When I put on a pair for the first time, it was a totally different experience," he said.

He went on to add more how comfortable Atoms shoes are.

"Atoms are more comfortable by an order of magnitude than any other shoe I've tried. That wouldn't mean anything if the shoes didn't look great. Luckily, that's not a problem, I wear my Atoms all the time and even my fashion designer wife is a fan." Ohanian added.

Alexis Ohanian confirmed his stand on the fight for paid paternity leave for every American

Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williamtook to social media to reconfirm his take on paid paternity leave.

Williams and Ohanian recently welcomed daughter Adira River, their second child in August. Since then he has been spending quality time with his family taking time off from his profession.

Ohanian shared moments from his downtime with two daughters while emphasizing the importance of paid paternity leave.

"One month into my #PaternityLeave, as grateful as I am that Adira's birth was smooth & Serena has been recovering well; this leave has been vital for our family," he posted.

Alexis Ohanian also talked about the time Serena Williams survived complications during baby Adira’s birth.

"With Olympia, watching my wife fight for her life, I realized not having paid leave was unconscionable. Sure, all my employees had it, but the vast majority of Americans don't — and that includes new moms (1 in 4 women in the US return to work within 2 weeks of childbirth)," he wrote in his post.

"And I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had — and doesn't need to choose between their family and their career when welcoming a new child. If we believe that the family unit is the foundation of a society, we owe it to every American to set them up for success during these crucial first weeks," Ohanian added.

Expand Tweet

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas